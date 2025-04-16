Zimbabwe: Masomere First Casualty As Triangle Hit Panic Button

Triangle United have become the first team to part ways with their coach in the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season--just six games into the campaign.

The Lowveld club wielded the axe on "Firebrand" gaffer Luke Masomere following a dismal start that has yielded just one point from a possible 18.

Assistant coach Newsome Mutema will take charge on an interim basis, but all signs point to former Dynamos boss Genesis Mangombe being lined up for a full-time appointment.

Triangle chairman Weston Jemwa confirmed Masomere's departure yesterday, citing the club's poor run of results and the urgent need for new ideas.

"We are still in a process of getting a new coach. Luke Masomere has been relieved of his duties as Triangle United head coach," said Jemwa. "We appreciate the work that he has done for our club and we wish him the best in his future endeavours."

Masomere's sacking came on the back of Saturday's 2-1 defeat to newly-promoted Bikita Minerals -- a result that proved the final straw for the Triangle hierarchy. The team has looked bereft of ideas and identity, managing just three goals while conceding 11 in six matches.

"The results were not good. We gave him all the support that we could, but unfortunately, the results were not coming. Hence, we made the decision," said Jemwa. "The decision doesn't make him a bad coach -- he is still a very good and experienced coach -- but we need some fresh ideas going forward."

With Triangle languishing at the bottom of the log and already being tipped as early relegation candidates, the club's leadership felt the urgency to act decisively.

"We are a result-oriented club, and despite him doing a great job last year, our journey together has ended," added Jemwa. "We are looking to bring in someone who will bring fresh ideas and steer the club out of the relegation zone."

Zimpapers Sports Hub understands that Mangombe, currently in Tanzania, is the frontrunner for the vacant post. A source close to the club revealed that talks with the former Dynamos coach are at an advanced stage.

"They have retained Newsome [Mutema] in the meantime. But Mangombe looks set to be their man to take over. Currently, he is not around. It's complex, but in order," the insider said.

Jemwa also hinted that the club had cast a wide net in the hunt for Masomere's successor and would soon make their decision public.

"We have spoken to quite a number of coaches available and once we have made a final decision, we will share with all our stakeholders," he said.

Triangle's numbers make grim reading -- only one point on the board, eight points worse off than they were at the same stage in 2023 when they were eventually relegated. Ironically, that season had started with more promise:

Triangle United - First Six Games in Relegation Year (2023)

Triangle 1-0 Herentals

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Triangle

Triangle 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Triangle

Triangle 2-1 Black Rhinos

FC Platinum 1-1 Triangle

This time around, with just a single point and no wins, the alarm bells are ringing louder than ever. Triangle will be hoping that their next coaching appointment breathes life into a campaign already teetering on the edge.