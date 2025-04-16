Zimbabwe: PSL Title Race Explodes After Wild Match-Day 6

Match-day 6 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League didn't just change the table -- it changed the tone of the entire season.

It was a weekend where ghosts haunted giants, new kings planted flags, and the unpredictable pulse of the 2024 campaign thumped harder than ever. At Rufaro, Chicken Inn found joy where few do, sinking Dynamos and sending their fans spiralling into fury. At the other end of the table, Bikita Minerals wept with relief after tasting their first PSL victory.

Wadzanayi finally witnessed Simba Bhora's roar, and MWOS -- that determined band of newcomers -- stood tall at the summit daring to dream. Meanwhile, Khama Billiat's long-awaited first strike in Scottland colours brought a knowing smile to Tonderai Ndiraya's face -- not for what it meant on the scoreboard, but for what it whispered about belief and momentum.

The title race? It's no longer a straight road. It's a winding alley of surprises, shadows, and rising stars.

Power Rankings - Matchday 6 Winners & Losers

Winners of the Week

Chicken Inn: Five games without a win had left the Gamecocks teetering on the brink, questions swirling around coaching transitions and lost identity. But all that changed in the cauldron of Rufaro, where they stunned Dynamos 1-0 and triggered an eruption of raw emotion.

"We shall enjoy the night," grinned assistant coach Fungai "Tostao" Kwashi. "I'll allow the lads to have beers... have fun with their wives."

It was more than just a win. It was a statement -- not of title ambitions, but survival, pride and defiance. With Simba Bhora looming next, Chicken Inn finally have the scent of momentum.

Simba Bhora: Wadzanayi turned into a theatre of rediscovery on Saturday, as the defending champions finally shook off their slumber and demolished Manica Diamonds 4-1.

They came into the match with just two goals from five games. They left with four in one afternoon -- Junior Makunike leading the revival with a clinical brace, while Isakar Gurirab and Tinotenda Meke added gloss. Ironically, it was Manica's Charles Teguru who struck first, but Simba's response was ruthless and decisive.

A season that looked like it might stall before it even began now flickers with promise once again.

TelOne: The WiFi Boys are no longer just neat passers of the ball -- they're now dangerous, direct and decisive. Herbert Maruwa's men showed steel and savvy in toppling Ngezi Platinum 2-1.

Tawanda Macheke and Washington Navaya delivered the goals, the latter bagging his fifth of the season.

"We got our chances and made them count," said Maruwa, all business after the game. TelOne are building something that could last.

MWOS: Six games in, and they're still unbeaten. That's not a fluke -- it's consistency forged in unity.

The 1-0 win over Herentals wasn't flashy, but it was enough to plant them at the very top of the log. Former Dynamos keeper Martin Mapisa, who has become the soul of this team, summed it up:

"We are like brothers, we are family. We're aiming top five."

Nobody's laughing anymore. MWOS are now serious players in the PSL conversation.

Scottland: The moment many had been waiting for finally came: Khama Billiat, head bowed in silent celebration, scored his first goal in Scottland colours -- a powerful header in the 1-1 draw with Yadah.

No wild celebration. Just a job done, and a chapter turned.

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya is quietly building something formidable: "Out of 18 points, we have 11. That's a good start. Expect shifts until Matchday 17."

ZPC Kariba: What happens when a team clicks perfectly on the day? A 5-0 mauling happens. Charles Munyanyi bagged a hat-trick in their demolition of Kwekwe United -- a performance of ruthless attacking intent.

Coach Newton Chitewe remained cool: "I was not expecting anything less."

ZPC Kariba now have both the goals and confidence to back their ambitions.

Bikita Minerals: Six games in, and finally, sweet relief. Their 2-1 win over Triangle was more than history -- it was healing. Wilson Mutekede cut a visibly emotional figure after securing the club's first-ever PSL win.

"This win is not just about points -- it's about belief," he said. The ghosts of near-misses were exorcised, at least for now.

Losers of the Week

Dynamos: Six matches. One win. One goal. And a growing storm of discontent.

At full-time, angry fans surrounded Rufaro, demanding answers and calling for heads. Assistant coach Mark Mathe pointed fingers at the referee:

"There was a clear foul on Shadreck Nyahwa. We got punished."

But few were convinced. With MWOS up next, Dynamos' legacy is no longer a shield -- it's a burden. And the reckoning has arrived.

CAPS United: The Green Machine is grinding to a halt. Beaten 1-0 by Highlanders, and now third-from-bottom, CAPS look hollow -- missing bite, belief and direction.

Coach Lloyd Chitembwe was conspicuously absent from post-match duties, leaving assistant Tonderai Marume to face the questions:

"We did enough to be in the game... but games are decided by moments."

At this rate, CAPS aren't finding those moments -- they're succumbing to them.

Ngezi Platinum: Just when they seemed ready to assert dominance, they were clipped. A 2-1 defeat to TelOne exposed defensive lapses and tactical rigidity.

Coach Takesure Chiragwi now faces his first real test of the season. They remain second, but the cracks are showing -- and rivals are circling. Triangle United - Rock-bottom. Five defeats. A single point. Even Bikita have leapfrogged them.

Relegation may be months away, but for Triangle, the alarm bells are deafening.

Kwekwe United: No fight, no shape, and now no dignity after that 0-5 hammering.

Coach Saul Chaminuka admitted the off-field chaos has crept onto the pitch: "We have house problems affecting the team."

In the PSL, internal problems never stay hidden for long -- they explode on matchdays.

Matchday 6 Results Summary

Dynamos 0-1 Chicken Inn

Herentals 0-1 MWOS

Highlanders 1-0 CAPS United

Bikita Minerals 2-1 Triangle

Platinum 0-0 GreenFuel

Simba Bhora 4-1 Manica Diamonds

TelOne 2-1 Ngezi Platinum

Yadah 1-1 Scottland

ZPC Kariba 5-0 Kwekwe United