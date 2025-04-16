Zimbabwe: Kaindu Sees Turning Point At Bosso

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu believes their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Harare giants CAPS United may prove to be the launchpad for their 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

The victory, secured courtesy of a clinical Reason Sibanda finish following a well-timed assist from Brighton Ncube, not only lifted Bosso into the top half of the table but, more importantly, injected belief into a side that has struggled to find consistency in the early rounds.

For Kaindu, the performance -- though far from perfect -- marked the end of a critical transitional phase.

"We had planned to use the first six games as our periodisation period because we didn't have adequate pre-season preparations. I believe we're now in the kind of shape that can bring us more wins like this one," said the Zambian-born tactician.

The win over CAPS United, themselves searching for form and identity, came at a pivotal moment. Highlanders had slipped to 10th on the log and were under increasing pressure to start climbing. The narrow win lifted them to seventh, and while it's still early in the season, the symbolic importance of the result was not lost on Kaindu.

"This win is special. The three points are very crucial. We've drawn several games that we dominated and could have won. We let points slip in the dying minutes, so getting the full three points is a huge positive," he said.

Kaindu also acknowledged that, despite being far from their fluent best, the character shown by his charges bodes well for the battles ahead.

"Sometimes all you need is a bit of luck. Today, we weren't at our best, but we managed to grind out a result. That's football. We are grateful to the crowd -- their energy kept us going and helped us secure the win."

Yet, questions remain -- particularly at the back.

Highlanders have now conceded five goals in five matches, and Kaindu was frank in his post-match assessment.

"That's an area we need to fix. The goals we have conceded haven't been from great play by the opposition, but from our own costly mistakes. That's not acceptable at this level," he said.

With the Easter Football Fiesta on the horizon and a crucial clash against defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars looming, Highlanders will need to sharpen both their defensive discipline and attacking precision.

Meanwhile, off the pitch, Bosso are beginning preparations for an even bigger stage -- the club's historic 100-year anniversary, set to be marked in 2026.

Club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe used the moment to rally the Highlanders family and call on corporate Zimbabwe to support the club's long-term ambitions.

"As we stand on the brink of an incredible milestone -- celebrating 100 years of Highlanders FC -- I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you. Your unwavering support has been the backbone of our beloved club, and it is your passion that fuels our journey," said Mhlophe.

"In a time when moneybags teams have emerged, attracting many players, your loyalty has shone through. Thank you for sticking by us, for filling up Barbourfields Stadium week in and week out, and for travelling with the team, even in challenging times."

He appealed to business partners to help Highlanders shape a new era.

"To our corporate partners, we invite you to continue believing in the Highlanders brand. Don't hesitate to associate with us; together, we can shape the future of football in our community. Our players and coaches need your support now more than ever, and it is the people -- the heartbeat of Highlanders -- that will propel us to new heights.

"Let's make this centenary celebration one for the ages! Together, we will honour our past and pave the way for a glorious future. Thank you for being the heart and soul of Highlanders FC."