Zimbabwe: Sumbeiro Fires Zim Open Warning Shots

The countdown to Zimbabwe's biggest golf showcase is officially on -- and if yesterday's action at Royal Harare is anything to go by, local professionals are already swinging with intent.

Promise Sumbreiro signalled his intent ahead of next month's FBC Zimbabwe Open by storming into an early lead at the Christian Golfers Association Open, carding an impressive six-under-par 66 to top a 44-player field at the same course that will soon host the nation's flagship tournament.

The two-day event, organised by the Christian Golfers Association (CGA), has drawn local and international professionals looking to sharpen their game ahead of the Open. And if Monday's opening round is a preview of what's to come, Zimbabwean fans could be in for a thrilling home campaign.

Trailing Sumbreiro were Clive Nguru Jnr, Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa, and Tatenda Makunde, all tied on 71. But Nguru believes there's still everything to play for heading into the final round.

"I am feeling very good, and to be among the leaders gives me confidence ahead of tomorrow's final round," Nguru said. "There is a lot of competition and this is good for us as professional golfers, especially ahead of the Zimbabwe Open. I'm going to stay focused. We're grateful to the organisers who have afforded us this game time."

CGA organising secretary Mauchi said the tournament was specifically curated to give local professionals more playing time as they prepare for next month's marquee event.

"We are happy to give local professionals the platform to compete and prepare. Game time is vital at this level," he said.

The action comes hot on the heels of yesterday's official launch of the 2025 FBC Zimbabwe Open, which returns to Royal Harare Golf Club from May 4-11 with a boosted prize purse of R2,5 million, up from last year's R2,2 million. FBC Holdings, the tournament's title sponsor since 2022, has once again underlined its commitment with a fresh injection of US$200 000.

"We are very glad to be hosting the tournament again this year after FBC and its partners confirmed their commitment," said tournament chairman Livingstone Gwata. "We will have the tournament at the same time as some Asian and DP World Tour events, but we are positive we will have a strong field."

With 35 local players already confirmed for the pre-qualifiers, hopes are high for a breakthrough performance from homegrown talent.