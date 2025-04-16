Zimbabwe: Naaz Champs Unearth Future Olympic Gems

The wind whispered destiny, and the track thundered with promise.

White City Stadium morphed into a cauldron of youthful brilliance over the weekend as more than 700 aspiring athletes converged for the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) Junior Championships -- a showcase that did far more than crown victors. It uncovered the very heartbeat of Zimbabwe's athletic future.

From electrifying sprints to jaw-dropping jumps, every corner of the stadium pulsed with raw talent and unshakable resolve. These were not just schoolkids chasing medals. These were future Olympians forging reputations, rewriting personal records, and staking their claim for a place on the international stage.

In the sprints, Cheetahs speedster Tawananyasha Chimunya turned heads with a blistering 10.63-second win in the Boys' 100m final -- a time that wouldn't look out of place on senior circuits. On the girls' side, NSA's Shalom Sendi lit up the track with a dominant 12.58-second dash to glory.

But it wasn't just about pace. Prosper Manamike soared an incredible 7.20m in the Boys' Long Jump, while Moillar Makamu announced herself as a serious talent with a leap of 5.35m in the girls' division -- both performances drawing audible gasps from the grandstands.

The middle-distance races were no less dramatic, with elbows flying, strategies shifting, and champions emerging through grit as much as speed. Relays kept the crowd on its feet, delivering dramatic handoffs and photo finishes that had coaches furiously scribbling notes and selectors quietly nodding approval.

For NAAZ secretary-general Cynthia Phiri, the championships marked a watershed moment.

"We are extremely proud of these young athletes. They have not only broken personal bests, but they've inspired a new wave of passion in athletics. This championship was about more than medals--it was about building the next generation of Olympic talent," she said.

NAAZ Technical Director Manuel Mpofu echoed her sentiment, underscoring the championships' value as a selection ground.

"What we've witnessed here is the emergence of a formidable squad. The data collected, times recorded, and technical assessments have given us a solid base to select a competitive team for the Region 5 Games and the Africa Youth Championships in Namibia this June," Mpofu said.

Held under the inspiring theme "Igniting the Flame of Youth Excellence," the championships doubled as a scouting mission, training ground, and national audition -- with selectors keeping an eagle eye on athletes likely to carry Zimbabwean hopes at the upcoming AUSC Region 5 Games and the Africa Youth Championships.

With a training camp now scheduled for May, the top-performing juniors will undergo intense preparation, supported by sports science, nutrition, and recovery experts aimed at sharpening both their physical and mental edge.

Sprinters, middle-distance aces, and technical event specialists are expected to form the core of the Zimbabwe delegation heading to Namibia. Several of these juniors will also be shortlisted for international scholarships and elite training camps, with long-term development now firmly in focus.

Beyond medals and records, the championships signalled a deeper shift -- the elevation of junior athletics into a structured pipeline with real promise.

As part of that effort, NAAZ will soon roll out a nationwide schools engagement programme, aimed at identifying and nurturing young talent from an early age, while integrating competitive exposure with academic support.

"NAAZ extends heartfelt gratitude to all our sponsors, exhibitors and spectators who made this event possible. Their investment in youth sport is already yielding promising results," read a statement from the association.