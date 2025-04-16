Zimbabwe: Tagara, Rugwete Pledge to Reform, Grow Zoc

Tendayi Tagara says engaging key partners for sponsorship remains central to the growth and sustainability of any sport organisation -- and it's this focus he's bringing to the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) elections set for April 27.

Tagara is one of several candidates vying for leadership positions at the ZOC's quadrennial general assembly, where posts up for grabs include the presidency, two vice-presidencies, seven board member seats, and five Disciplinary Committee positions. Mxolisi Ndlovu will retain the treasurer's role unopposed.

Having previously served on the ZOC board, Tagara has been nominated for both the vice president and board member posts.

"It's an honour and not a privilege to be nominated as one of the candidates to participate in the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee elections, for the post of vice president as well as board member," said Tagara.

"I feel I have more understanding of the organisation, and our vision is to take it to a higher level.

"As an organisation, I believe now is the time to focus on having a viable partner in terms of sponsorship. That is critical for us. I believe in teamwork.

"As a team, we must be able to produce focus in terms of resource mobilisation. That is a critical component we have to work on as a board when we get into office."

Tagara brings considerable international experience to the table as a member of the World Athletics Development Commission, the Confederation of African Athletics, and the Southern Africa executive for athletics.

"It's critical to have served in various portfolios and world bodies. It brings a lot of experience to the organisation -- and to me as a person. We must then use that experience for us to grow as an organisation," he said.

Regarding the specific post he will ultimately contest, Tagara said he would leave that decision to the associations that nominated him, to determine where he would be most useful -- either as vice president or a board member.

Also in the running is Zimbabwe National Karate Federation president Joe Rugwete, who has set his sights on one of the seven board member seats.

"Although I was nominated for both vice president and ordinary board member, I will run for ordinary board member.

"I will, one day, contest for the presidency, so I want to gain an in-depth understanding of the organisation," said Rugwete.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So, from being a member, I will go on to the board (if elected), then I will work my way up from within.

"If elected to the board, I will play my part to transform ZOC into a more interactive organisation, with transparency, and one that is run by rational decisions that bring benefits to athletes."

Rugwete also brings a strong administrative pedigree. He is vice president of the Union of African Karate Federations (UFAK), secretary of the Continental Disciplinary and Legal Commission, and leads the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Karate Federation.

"My experience in sports admin speaks for itself: from being a three-time Sports Administrator of the Year, to being a deputy chef de mission for Team Zimbabwe at the African Games (2015, Congo Brazzaville), to my regional and continental exploits. Being in ZOC will lead to Zimbabwe benefiting."