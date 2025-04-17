Ethiopia: Motri to Enforce Mandatory Digital Payment Across Fuel Stations

15 April 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA -The Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration (MoTRI) has announced plans to implement mandatory digital payment systems at all fuel stations across the country, aiming to curb fuel fraud and contraband.

Presenting the Ministry's nine-month performance report, MoTRI's State Minister Abdulhakim Mulu (PhD) stated that illegal fuel traders are exploiting transitional cash-based transactions to evade government oversight.

He emphasized that full digitization of the fuel transaction system is vital in curbing such practices.

Digital payment systems are becoming increasingly common among both consumers and suppliers, with 64 percent of transactions nationwide currently conducted digitally, he said, adding that fuel stations in Addis Ababa have achieved over 90 percent compliance in this regard.

According to Abdulhakim, once the national fuel supply management system is fully digitized, all 1,800 fuel stations across the country will be required to comply with the legal framework. Fuel stations that continue using traditional payment methods will be required to shift to digital systems or face suspension of supply.

The State Minister further noted that over 616 large projects and factories currently receive fuel directly from the Djibouti port, and these entities will undergo strict monitoring to ensure the proper use of the allocated supply.

The Petroleum and Energy Authority has already piloted a smart fuel station system, which has shown promising results. Implementation will begin following a final decision, Abdulhakim said.

The Petroleum and Energy Authority also announced that comprehensive monitoring and evaluation efforts are underway, with a coordinated system in place to oversee the fuel distribution chain from the Djibouti port to end-users, aiming to prevent smuggling and ensure efficiency.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

