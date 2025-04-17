Ethiopia: Digital Transactions Surge, Driving Ethiopia's Economic Growth

A surge in digital financial transaction is significantly boostingEthiopia's economic growth, with over 800 billion Birr exchanged through platforms such as Telebirr and CBEbirr in the past nine months, the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (MInT) announced.

Presenting the third quarterly report of the ministry, Minister Belete Molla (PhD) said that the surge highlights the success of ongoing digital reforms, reducing the need for costly physical currency printing.

He emphasized that the core missions driving this progress are the expansion of digitalization, infrastructure development, establishment of state-of-the-art systems, and promotion of technological entrepreneurship and innovation.

He highlighted the collaborative efforts between the government, private sector, and international partners.

The Minister also detailed significant strides in infrastructure development, driven by Ethio telecom and Safaricom Ethiopia. Increased internet penetration and mobile phone usage are playing a crucial role in bolstering the digital economy.

Moreover, the national digital ID project is making steady progress, with over 14 million Ethiopians registered so far, according to Belete.

In addition, human resource development, a cornerstone of the digital economy, is also seeing positive results. The Five Million Ethiopian Coders initiative has registered 688,000 Ethiopians, with approximately 270,000 achieving international certifications.

While the program aims to register five to seven million Ethiopians within three years, he acknowledged that much work remains.

The ministry is also actively promoting technology startups and entrepreneurship through various initiatives and technology exchange programs. To further boost these efforts, it is working on new policy and strategic amendments.