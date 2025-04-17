Africa: Ethiopia, Algeria to Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership

-Nation scores notable diplomatic achievement in nine-month

- The Fifth Ethio-Algeria Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) concluded with the signing of a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at transforming bilateral relations into a strategic partnership across a wide range of sectors.

Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos (PhD) highlighted the significance of the JMC meeting in strengthening the longstanding relationship between the two countries. He emphasized that the partnership is rooted in shared African values and the principles of Pan-Africanism.

Gedion pointed to vast opportunities for enhanced collaboration in key sectors such as mining, education, tourism, and energy.

He noted that the commission plays a critical role in deepening existing ties and transitioning them into a comprehensive, mutually beneficial strategic partnership. "I am confident that this MoU will further energize the bilateral relations between our two countries," Gedion stated.

Algeria's Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf underlined the enduring nature of Ethio-Algerian relations, describing the partnership as vital to promoting continental political unity and economic integration. He stressed that their cooperation goes beyond bilateral benefits, contributing to the broader African agenda.

Both nations agreed to establish regular political consultations and increase high-level official visits as key elements of their strategic partnership. Strengthened collaboration in multilateral platforms was also highlighted as a priority.

The two countries signed MoUs in various fields, including agriculture, entrepreneurship and innovation, space science, pharmaceutical industries, sports and culture, investment promotion, and academic and scientific research. They also agreed to establish a Joint Business Council to foster economic cooperation.

The conclusion of the JMC marks a major diplomatic milestone and a pivotal step toward expanding collaboration across strategic sectors, further solidifying Ethiopia and Algeria's growing partnership.