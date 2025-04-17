East Africa: Ethiopia's Heritage Diplomacy Bears Fruit - Eha

Nation adds five sites to UNESCO list since reform

- Ethiopia has restituted more than 40 artifacts from abroad and registered five heritage sites with UNESCO by strengthening its heritage diplomacy since the reform, the Ethiopian Heritage Authority (EHA) has disclosed.

A media tour organized by the EHA visited several heritage sites, including the Tiya World Heritage Site, Melka Kunture and Balchit Prehistoric Site, the Gedeo Cultural Landscape, and the Bale Mountains National Park. The Dire Sheikh Hussein religious, cultural, and historical site, which is on UNESCO's tentative list, was also part of the visit.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald following the conclusion of the tour, EHA Deputy Director General Elias Shikur stated that the conservation, development, and promotion of heritage sites has intensified over the past seven years.

According to Elias, through collaboration with various stakeholders, Ethiopia has successfully restituted over 40 artifacts from abroad since the reform.

He added that by strengthening diplomacy, documentation, and promotion efforts, Ethiopia was able to register five heritage sites with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

In addition to registering Ethiopian heritages independently, Ethiopia is also working with neighboring countries to jointly register shared heritages. Elias noted that this collaboration enabled Ethiopia, Somalia, and Djibouti to register the Issa clan's oral customary law in 2024.

Similarly, Ethiopia is working with Djibouti to register Mada, a traditional customary practice, and with Sudan to seek recognition of Waza, a traditional musical instrument of the Benishangul people.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director General highlighted the government's strong commitment to preserving, conserving, and developing heritage sites. Over the past seven years, the EHA has maintained more than 30 heritage sites.

He clarified that this number only includes heritage sites renewed and maintained by the federal government, while regional states and lower-level government offices have also conducted extensive maintenance work.

Elias emphasized that these restored and maintained heritage sites are now attracting more tourists, generating foreign currency for the country, and creating new opportunities for the local communities.

Ethiopia is home to 18 UNESCO-inscribed World Heritage Sites possessing 12 tangible and 5 intangible heritages. Elias reiterated Ethiopia's dedication to conserving, preserving, and promoting its heritage, and to continuing its efforts to add more sites to UNESCO's World Heritage List.