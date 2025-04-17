Ethiopia: Stempower Engages Private Schools to Promote Stem Education

- As part of the push toward developing STEM education in Ethiopia and across Africa, STEMpower is engaging private schools to promote technical and scientific learning through its practical FabLab.

According to information sent to The Ethiopian Herald, STEMpower's FabLab recently welcomed a group of officials from various private schools for an experiential session-sharing event.

The session focused on two key areas: highlighting the capabilities of the FabLab and presenting its educational packages and technologies as effective solutions for schools aiming to incorporate innovation into their curricula. All the science kits are specifically planned and produced in accordance with Ethiopia's national curriculum.

STEMpower also introduced a mobile STEM laboratory to demonstrate the accessibility and affordability of STEM education for remote schools. The audience included school officials, parents, lab technicians, and students of different grade levels, creating an atmosphere charged with curiosity, discovery, and networking.

During the visit, Lebawi International School Lab Technician YonasNibret stated that practical study simplifies abstract concepts and helps students gain a better understanding of their lessons.

"It's wonderful, our students can now study science practically through these science kits. Facilities like these must be found in every school," he said.

The visit opened the door to potential collaborations, co-innovation initiatives, and enhanced communication between the FabLab and the visiting schools. By engaging with schools in this way, STEMpower hopes to equip more students with the skills and resources they need to become problem-solvers and game-changers of the future.

The organization expressed its commitment to powering innovation, inclusivity, and opportunity in all aspects of education. In its information, STEMpower noted that the visit marks the beginning of a partnership that will inspire even more young people to dream big and build with confidence.