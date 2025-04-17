Ethiopia: How ENDC Can Transform Hardships Into Hopes

Ethiopia embarked on the reform led by Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed that assumed power in 2018, with great hope and expectations from all walks of life.

However, owing to the failures of the previous system--marked by political volatility and deep societal divisions--the nation has been mired in internal conflict, mass displacement, and escalating political fragmentation.

In response to these challenges, the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) was established with the mission of creating conducive conditions for national consensus by identifying the root causes of division and discord, facilitating national dialogue, and ensuring the implementation of meaningful reforms.

However, while the Commission's mission is noble, its path has been fraught with challenges. To assess the Commission's progress, understand its potential for success, and chart a way forward, it is essential to explore the lessons learned from global peace-building efforts, assess the challenges facing Ethiopia's national dialogue, and identify the critical success factors that will guide the Commission toward achieving its mission.

The ENDC's mission is to facilitate the creation of a national consensus by:

Identifying the root causes of deep division and discord within Ethiopian society through research and public dialogues.

Conducting a national dialogue to foster understanding and cooperation.

Presenting recommendations to concerned bodies.

Designing an implementation and monitoring system to ensure accountability and progress.

These objectives place the ENDC at the heart of Ethiopia's national reconciliation efforts, as it seeks to build a foundation of trust and cooperation among Ethiopia's diverse population.

For Ethiopia's ENDC to succeed, it must rest on certain non-negotiable foundations:

Truth-telling with compassion

A successful commission must create safe, inclusive platforms for truth-telling. Truth without compassion can breed revenge; compassion without truth can foster denial. The stories of victims, survivors, and even perpetrators must be documented and honored.

Inclusivity and representation

Peace cannot be negotiated by elites alone. The commission must represent Ethiopia's diverse ethnic, religious, and political spectrum--including youth, women, displaced persons, and civil society.

Independence and credibility

The commission must be functionally and financially independent. It should not serve as a smokescreen for the regime or be constrained by political calculations. Transparency in leadership selection, funding, and reporting is key.

Restorative justice over retributive justice

The goal is not to prosecute everyone, but to restore relationships and propose compensatory and institutional remedies that acknowledge harm and prevent recurrence.

Public engagement and education

People must understand what the Commission is doing and why. Public hearings, media campaigns, storytelling platforms, and school curriculums must be utilized to nurture a culture of peace.

Success Factors for the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission

To achieve its mission and deliver meaningful results, the ENDC must focus on several critical success factors:

Commitment to inclusivity

A commitment to inclusivity is essential for the success of the ENDC. The Commission must engage all political factions, civil society groups, and marginalized communities in the dialogue process. This broad-based participation will ensure that the dialogue is representative of Ethiopian society and that all voices are heard.

Political will and support

For the ENDC to succeed, it requires the full backing of the government and political leaders. Strong political will is needed to ensure that the recommendations of the Commission are taken seriously and implemented effectively. Without the necessary political support, the dialogue process risks becoming a symbolic exercise rather than a transformative force.

Transparency and accountability

The ENDC must establish transparent and accountable processes for monitoring the progress of the national dialogue. This includes clear mechanisms for reporting, tracking implementation, and holding stakeholders accountable for their actions. Transparency will build trust and ensure that the Commission's work remains credible.

Security and stability

The security situation in Ethiopia must be addressed to create a conducive environment for dialogue. This includes ensuring that all Ethiopians feel safe to participate in the process, particularly those from conflict-affected regions. The ENDC must collaborate with the government and international partners to stabilize these areas and create a secure space for dialogue.

Practical solutions and long-term vision

The ENDC must focus on delivering practical solutions to Ethiopia's most pressing challenges, such as economic development, social integration, and political reforms. A long-term vision that goes beyond immediate fixes will help ensure that the dialogue leads to lasting peace and national unity.

Integration with broader reforms

A commission cannot work in isolation. Its outputs must feed into broader political, legal, and economic reforms. Institutional restructuring, federal dialogue, and security sector reform are all relevant here.

Strong monitoring and evaluation framework

Clear KPIs (key performance indicators) and community-based monitoring mechanisms must be established. Progress should be tracked quarterly, and reports should be made public to build trust.

Support from international partners-- but not dependency

Ethiopia should learn from others, welcome technical support, and maintain ownership. Foreign donors must be allies, not drivers.

Agenda formulation: Crafting a vision for peace

The process of agenda formulation is one of the most critical components of any peace and reconciliation effort. In the case of Ethiopia, the Commission has spent two years gathering various agendas to discuss--but how those agendas are framed, prioritized, and addressed will determine the Commission's success or failure.

A well-structured agenda must address not only the immediate concerns of post-conflict recovery but also long-term healing and national unity. The formulation process should consider the following:

Listening to all voices

An inclusive agenda must be based on the collective input of all affected communities, ensuring that no group is marginalized. This includes the voices of victims, youth, women, ethnic minorities, and internally displaced persons (IDPs). Public consultations, town hall meetings, diaspora participation and grassroots engagements are essential. The Commission should actively seek out and prioritize these voices to ensure the agenda resonates with all sectors of society.

Clear prioritization

Given the complexity and scale of Ethiopia's crises, the Commission must prioritize the most pressing issues. These may include justice for victims of violence, land redistribution for displaced persons, mechanisms for reintegrating youth into society, and long-term political stability measures. The agenda should be clear about what is achievable in the short term versus long-term goals. This ensures that progress can be measured and builds trust within the public.

Reflecting diverse perspectives

The Commission must strike a balance between truth and reconciliation, addressing both past wrongs and the future of the Ethiopian state. The agenda should contain provisions for reparations for victims, disarmament and demobilization of armed groups, and initiatives for healing the psychological wounds of war.

Incorporating international best practices

While Ethiopia's context is unique, the agenda should be informed by lessons learned from other peace and reconciliation processes, such as South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Rwanda's post-genocide healing process. Ethiopia can adapt the best practices from these experiences to the local context. This includes promoting restorative justice over retributive justice and finding sustainable ways to engage youth--many of whom see migration as their only solution to the country's instability.

Setting realistic and achievable milestones

An effective agenda must contain clear, measurable goals. This includes setting short-term milestones such as local ceasefires, displacement resolutions, and dialogue forums for divisive issues. It must also outline long-term plans for constitutional reform, electoral integrity, and decentralization of power.

Monitoring and adjustment mechanisms

As the agenda takes shape, the Commission must include mechanisms to evaluate its progress and make adjustments as necessary. This should be a living document that adapts to evolving challenges and realities on the ground.

In general, the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has the potential to play a pivotal role in Ethiopia's journey toward peace and reconciliation. By addressing the root causes of division, fostering inclusive dialogue, and ensuring that recommendations lead to tangible actions, the Commission can help Ethiopia heal its wounds and move forward as a united nation.

However, achieving this vision requires overcoming significant challenges, including political exclusion, mistrust, and the slow pace of implementation. By learning from global peace-building examples and focusing on inclusivity, transparency, and accountability, the ENDC can transform Ethiopia's dialogue process into a genuine force for national unity.

The road to peace is long, but through the ENDC's mission and the support of all Ethiopians, there is hope for a future built on consensus, cooperation, and healing.

Reviving hope for Ethiopia requires more than just dialogue--it requires genuine commitment from all parties, meaningful engagement with the opposition, and an unwavering focus on the well-being of all Ethiopians. The time for action is now, and with the right steps, Ethiopia can achieve the peace and reconciliation it so desperately needs.

As citizens, scholars, elders, and youth--we must not give up on the idea of peace. But we must demand better execution. Ethiopia deserves a commission that listens, learns, and leads. Not one that delays, dilutes, or disappears.

The time to act is not tomorrow. It is now. Let the Commission be a bridge--between past wounds and future harmony, between broken hearts and bold healing.

BY DR AHMED ABDURAHMAN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 15 APRIL 2025