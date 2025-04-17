Ethiopia: ELS Launches Ethiopia's First-Ever Digital Lottery

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian Lottery Service (ELS) has officially launched Ethiopia's first-ever digital lottery, marking a major milestone in the country's digital transformation journey.

The launch event took place on Saturday at Skylight Hotel, attended by senior officials, lottery winners, ELS management, invited guests, and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the occasion, ELS Chief Executive Officer Beza Girma stated that the launch is part of the institution's broader effort to modernize and digitize its services. As the country's sole regulator and operator of lottery games for over six decades, ELS is now embracing technology to enhance accessibility and efficiency.

Beza announced that ELS, in collaboration with TAMCON Software Solutions, has completed the development of a digital lottery platform. The platform features a 50-million-Birr jackpot and supports eight Ethiopian languages, ensuring inclusivity and wide accessibility.

"The traditional paper-based lottery system has hindered growth due to high printing and logistics costs," Beza noted. "This digital initiative will not only reduce operational expenses but also broaden access and increase revenue generation."

The new system allows users to securely purchase lottery tickets through various digital channels including mobile phones, computers, websites, and SMS. This innovation is expected to make lottery participation more convenient, secure, and transparent for millions of Ethiopians.

Beza also emphasized that the move supports the government's vision of a digital economy by expanding the reach of lottery services without reliance on physical infrastructure. "This is a significant step toward digital inclusion and economic modernization," she added.

The digital lottery is set to enhance user experience, improve operational efficiency, and contribute to Ethiopia's broader digital development agenda.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 15 APRIL 2025