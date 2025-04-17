Zimbabwe: NRZ Train Catches Fire While Transporting Coal to Zambia

15 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) train caught fire on Monday after its fuel tanks exploded.

The locomotive was transporting export coal to Zambia when the incident occurred between Kalala and Matetsi sidings in Hwange District.

In a statement, the NRZ said its crew members escaped unharmed.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

"Our crews managed to escape unhurt. The incident took place between Kalala Matetsi sidings when the locomotive's fuel tanks exploded. The load was not affected. A rescue train with crews was quickly sent to the site and they managed to extinguish the fire. Investigations are already underway to establish the cause of the fire and the amount of damage to the locomotive," reads NRZ's statement.

