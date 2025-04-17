Sudan's Two Years of Hell

This week on The Horn, Alan is joined by Sudanese activist Dallia Mohamed Abdelmoniem to talk about the devastation two years of war have brought to Khartoum and across Sudan, where the war is heading, and what hopes exist for ending the conflict.

In this episode of The Horn, Alan Boswell is joined by Sudanese civil society activist and political commentator Dallia Mohamed Abdelmoniem. They discuss her flight from Khartoum when war broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces two years ago, and the devastation it brought to her neighbourhood and the city. They discuss the widespread destruction of the war on Sudan and its social fabric, and the risk of the conflict continuing to escalate, including beyond Sudan's borders. They also explore how to end the war, the risks of the country's partition and why so many Sudanese still reject the idea of peace talks. They also discuss where hope lies for Sudan's future.

For more, check out our statement "Two Years On, Sudan's War is Spreading", as well as our Sudan country page.

Alan Boswell, Project Director, Horn of Africa

Dallia Mohamed Abdelmoniem, Civil society activist and political commentator