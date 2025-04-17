Sudan: Humanitarian Situation Continues to Deteriorate in El Fasher, Sudan

Escalating violence and deteriorating humanitarian conditions in and around El Fasher in Sudan continue to be of grave concern, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and former ally the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is in its third year and last week saw RSF-affiliated forces launch deadly attacks on the city - capital of North Darfur state - as well as the Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps for displaced people.

Stephanie Tremblay, a UN spokesperson, said humanitarian partners on the ground have provided deeply disturbing reports of atrocities following the reported takeover of Zamzam camp by armed groups.

Killings, sexual violence and other horrors

"Civilians, including humanitarian workers, are reportedly being prevented from leaving, and survivors have spoken of killings, sexual violence and also of the burning of homes," she told journalists attending the regular press briefing from UN Headquarters in New York.

Humanitarian operations are being severely disrupted due to access constraints, a critical fuel shortage and a volatile security environment, she added. Health services and water treatment have been particularly impacted.

Meanwhile, drone attacks on power infrastructure in Khartoum state on Monday have left large parts of three districts - Um Badda, Karrari and Omdurman - without electricity and clean water.

"Once again, we call on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and to facilitate humanitarian access," said Ms. Tremblay.

"We also urge increased international support to ensure that the delivery of essential aid to the most vulnerable people in Sudan continues."

In this regard, she noted that the UN welcomed the convening of the London Conference on Sudan, held on Tuesday in the British capital, as well as the significant amounts of funding announced during the event.