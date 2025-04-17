Sudan News Highlights

Dabanga Sudan — A compact digest of the past weeks' most-read highlights, from the heart of Sudan. Subscribe to receive this regular digest in your inbox.

Sudan activists rally outside UAE embassy in London as genocide case opens

10/04/2025 - LONDON / THE HAGUE. As the International Court of Justice (ICJ) opened its preliminary hearing into Sudan's genocide case against the United Arab Emirates, protesters gathered outside the UAE Embassy in London to denounce the state's complicity in Sudan's war.

Sudan filed the case at the ICJ on March 6th, accusing the UAE of violating the Genocide Convention by supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which stand accused of carrying out mass atrocities. Outside the embassy in Knightsbridge, activists from London For Sudan, Action For Sudan, and other members of the Sudanese diaspora chanted slogans such as "UAE shame shame, ethnic-cleansing in your name" while live-streaming the proceedings in The Hague.

UNDP photo essay highlights Sudan's resilience on war anniversary

15/04/2025 - SUDAN / NEW YORK. As Sudan marks two years of devastating conflict, photographer Giles Clarke's images offer a stark portrayal of life amid the war.

UK and EU pledge over €662 million in aid for Sudan at London conference

15/04/2025 - LONDON. The UK has pledged £120 million in new aid for Sudan at a London conference, where the European Union and member states also committed over €522 million. A high-level delegation from 20 countries and organisations, including the UN, IGAD, and the League of Arab States, gathered to tackle the escalating crisis.

UK Minister discusses int'l efforts for Sudan ahead of key London conference

14/04/2025 - LONDON. The UK Minister for International Development, Baroness Chapman, has outlined the British government's approach to supporting Sudan's most vulnerable, including displaced people and refugees, in an exclusive interview with Radio Dabanga.

North Darfur battles: 'Hundreds dead and tens of thousands flee' as RSF claims control of Zamzam and Umm Kaddadah

13/04/2025 - EL FASHER / ZAMZAM CAMP / UMM KEDDADA. Hundreds of civilians, including women and children, have reportedly been killed and wounded in shelling as the RSF 'tightened their control' in a ground offensive on Zamzam camp for displaced people, forcing 'tens of thousands' to flee. 150 kilometres eastwards, more than 100 civilians were reportedly killed and wounded during the RSF conquest of Umm Kaddadah.

Dozen dead in RSF-SPLM attacks in Kordofan

10/04/2025 - EL OBEID / RASHAD / ED DEBBA. Several people were killed in attacks by the RSF and allied Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) fighters across North Kordofan, South Kordofan, and Northern State. Indiscriminate shelling triggered mass displacement.

UAE adviser slams Sudan's ICJ case as 'farcical'

08/04/2025 - ABU DHABI / THE HAUGE / EL GENEINA. A senior United Arab Emirates official has dismissed Sudan's case at the International Court of Justice as a 'farcical action', accusing the de-facto Sudan government of distorting the truth.

RSF drone attack hits airport fuel depot in Sudan's Northern State

08/04/2025 - DONGOLA / ED DEBBA. The RSF launched a drone strike on Dongola Airport in Northern State, targeting a key fuel depot and triggering a massive explosion visible across the city.

UN human rights chief 'appalled by summary executions' as Sudan abuses escalate

04/04/2025 - GENEVA / KHARTOUM. United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk expressed shock at reports of widespread summary executions in Khartoum since its recapture by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) last month.

Renewed deadly RSF shelling strikes North Darfur camp

02/04/2025 - ABU SHOUK CAMP / ZAMZAM CAMP / EL FASHER / NYALA. At least seven people were killed and nine injured on Monday when indiscriminate shelling by the RSF struck Abu Shouk camp for the displaced in El Fasher, North Darfur.