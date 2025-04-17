Rwanda: Celebrities Who Were Granted Rwandan Nationality

Rwanda has become more than just a rising destination for tourism and investment but a new home for several celebrities from regional to globally recognized figures who appear on big screens of Hollywood, European cinema, music stages and sporting arenas.

These include actors, entertainers, athletes, TV personalities, and several others who have been either granted or chosen to naturalize into Rwandan citizenship.

Below are some of them:

DJ Ira

The star Burundian entertainer was on April 15 officially granted a Rwandan nationality following a public request made directly to President Paul Kagame during a citizen outreach event at BK Arena, March 16.

Born Grace Divine Iradukunda in 1997, DJ Ira was raised in Gitega, Burundi, and relocated to Rwanda in 2015.

Since launching her career in 2017, she has grown into one of Rwanda's top female DJs, known for her energetic performances and inspirational rise in the entertainment industry.

Winston Duke

Renowned actor Winston Duke, celebrated for his role as M'baku in the 'Black Panther' movie, was granted Rwandan citizenship in 2023 and was among the namers in the 19th Kwita Izina gorilla naming ceremony.

During the event, he bestowed the name "Intarumikwa", meaning "Resilient Giant", upon a baby gorilla, paying tribute to his late mother's conservation values.

Born on November 15, 1986, in Argyle, Saint Paul, Trinidad and Tobago, Duke spent his formative years in Brooklyn, New York, where his family relocated when he was nine. The actor has garnered acclaim for his roles in blockbuster films such as 'Black Panther,' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' 'Us,' 'Avengers: Endgame,' and 'Avengers: Infinity War,' among others.

Eugene Anangwe

Born in Kenya, Anangwe was, alongside other 296 individuals, granted Rwandan nationality in 2024 after nearly two decades doing journalism in Rwanda.

During this time, he has established himself as a top journalist in Rwanda and in the region.

He also worked for Rwanda Broadcasting Agency and has been participating in various local initiatives especially in the media industry.

Amandine Ndikumasabo

Ndikumasabo is a TV news anchor at Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA).

Originally from Burundi, she arrived in Rwanda in 2008, to study. Her desire to become Rwandan began to take shape during her time at Ingando, a civic education programme during which Rwanda's vision deeply inspired her and eventually acquiring the nationality in 2023.

"Being Rwandan came with joy, with no limitation of services and opportunities, and a reminder to be true to what I took oath for. That included integrity and discipline. I would love to use the skills I acquired in Rwanda to benefit the country," she told The New Times.

Kenny Gasana

Kenneth Gasana, an international professional basketball player, attained Rwandan nationality in 2022.

What inspired him to apply for Rwandan citizenship was, he said, the fact that he was playing basketball internationally and locally, hence the need to make it official as "it was always an honour to wear the colors and represent the country" he most familiarized with.

"As a proud Rwandan, I anticipate leaving a positive influence and inspiring young sportsmen in the country to achieve their goals, and to also be a positive role model," Gasana said.

Meddie Kagere

The Ugandan-born footballer acquired Rwandan citizenship in 2018 after playing in Rwanda and representing the national team, Amavubi, since 2011.

Despite his contributions, he was among several foreign players whose Rwandan citizenship was revoked after it was discovered they had obtained passports through illegitimate means.

Kagere, now 39, has played for clubs such as Rayon Sports, SC Kiyovu, Police FC, Atraco FC, Mbale Heroes, Masaka LC, Tunisia's Esperance Sportive de Zarzis, and Kenya's Gor Mahia.

Other footballers are Hussein Cyiza , Jimmy Mashingirwa 'Mbaraga' Kibengo, Andre Fils Lomami, Peter 'Kagabo' Otema and more, The New times understands.

Requirements for obtaining Rwandan nationality

The 2022 law relating to Rwandan nationality offers preferential treatment to people with special skills, talents and those with substantial investment that are needed in the country.

The law states that conditions for applying for Rwandan nationality by acquisition on special skills or talent grounds include the applicant's personal profile, a commitment letter that affirms they shall use the special skills or talent in the interest of Rwanda, a birth certificate, and a proof of payment of application fee.

On grounds of sustainable investment or activities: Applicants must provide proof of property ownership, investor registration in Rwanda, and evidence of ongoing sustainable activities in the country

On grounds of residence: Applicants must have legally resided in Rwanda for at least 15 consecutive years. This requirement helps assess their commitment to staying in and serving the country.