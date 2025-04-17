Nigeria: Govt Intensifies Efforts to Modernise Nigeria's Legal Framework

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to modernising and consolidating Nigeria's federal laws through a comprehensive law reform process currently underway. This follows the opening of the second national retreat of the Committee on the Review of the Laws of the Federation, held in Abuja.

Speaking at the retreat, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), commended the Committee for the remarkable progress made since its inauguration in October 2024. He described the ongoing review and harmonisation of Nigeria's legal statutes as a "national assignment" of critical importance to governance, business, and the lives of all Nigerians.

"This is a sacred duty that directly impacts human rights, business operations, and public safety. We must ensure that our laws reflect modern realities and are capable of supporting a just and orderly society," Fagbemi stated.

Fagbemi highlighted the importance of consistency, collaboration, and dedication as the committee moves towards completing the task. "This retreat must be used not only to finalise the review work but also to consolidate efforts across the 14 working groups and ensure alignment in formatting and structure," he added.

He further noted that the process must be inclusive and urged the committee to continue consultations with stakeholders, including the Nigerian Bar Association, National Assembly, and State Ministries of Justice.

"This exercise must produce a body of laws that are accessible, comprehensive, and responsive to the needs of the Nigerian people. Our goal is a legal system that works not only on paper but in practice," Fagbemi stated.

Also speaking at the review, the chairman of the committee, Olawale Fapohunda (SAN), revealed that 697 out of the 737 outdated laws have been reviewed so far. He assured that the project would be completed by September 2025.