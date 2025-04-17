Nigeria: Govt Targets $74bn Agriculture Growth With New Livestock Policy

The Federal Government has moved to validate the National Animal Feed and Fodder Policy as part of a broader strategy to grow Nigeria's agricultural sector from $32 billion to $74 billion by 2035.

Speaking at the official flag-off of the policy validation workshop in Abuja, the minister of livestock development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, said the initiative is key to unlocking the country's livestock production potential.

"Animal feed and fodder are the lifeblood of any sustainable national livestock production system. I urge you to ensure that this document is not only visionary but practical--one that can be implemented at both national and sub-national levels," the minister said.

Maiha emphasised that the new policy will address long-standing challenges in feed quality, availability, and coordination, positioning Nigeria's livestock sector as a major contributor to national food security and economic diversification.

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development organised the workshop, which brought together key players across the livestock value chain, including researchers, government officials, private sector stakeholders, and development partners.

The director of Monogastric and Ruminants at the ministry, Mrs Winnie Lai-Solarin, welcomed the participants and acknowledged their input during the drafting stages of the policy.

"It is gratifying that, with the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development, we are now validating this document. It is the right thing to do at this time," she said.

In a goodwill message, Professor Maikano Ari, President of the National Animal Feed and Fodder Participatory Platform, pledged the platform's full support for the implementation of the policy.

"We have been part of this journey from the beginning and will make this document a central part of our work plan," he said.

Professor Eustace Iyayi, special adviser to the minister and lead technical expert, outlined the policy's key objectives, including increasing feed and fodder production by 20 percent annually, establishing regulatory standards for quality and safety, and promoting commercial livestock practices among at least 50 percent of farmers within five years.

"This policy is designed to encourage a competitive feed and fodder industry, foster public-private partnerships, and establish a conducive regulatory environment. We must build an ecosystem that supports better nutrition, livestock productivity, and ultimately the well-being of our citizens," Iyayi said.

The National Feed and Fodder Policy also aims to address seasonal feed shortages, limited private sector involvement, and the need for inclusive participation--especially of women--in livestock development.

The final draft of the policy will be presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval in the coming weeks.