Zimbabwe: Why Zanu-PF Triumphed in Glen View South

In the recently held Glen View South Constituency by-elections where ZANU PF candidate, Cde Tsitsi Tawomhera romped to victory, the Second Republic's deliverables carried the day for the ruling party.

In its campaign messages, the ruling party told voters that the ZANU PF Government is taking the lead in infrastructure development in cities, including the refurbishment of roads after years of neglect by opposition-led councils.

Under its Urban Renewal Initiative, the ruling party has also been drilling boreholes to ease water challenges.

A number of houses are now connected to solar power, in addition to receiving electricity from the national grid.

Any opposition member interpreting the by-election results as a fluke is being insincere, as the failure by the opposition to manage councils is no longer a subject of debate.

It's clear urbanites are now disillusioned by the never-ending feuds within the opposition, which have negatively affected service delivery.

Uncollected garbage, potholed roads, and outbreaks of cholera and dysentery are all consequences of mismanagement and incompetence.