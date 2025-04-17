Zimbabwe: Former MP Accuses Suspected Land Barons of Trying to Overturn High Court Order

16 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

FORMER Member of Parliament for Mount Pleasant, Jason Pasade, on Tuesday accused Eastwind Trust owners Rodgers Pote and Trymore Arineshito, who are facing charges of contempt of court and carrying out development on an illegal settlement without approval, of trying to force the lower court to overturn a High Court order to evict them.

During cross-examination, Mr Pasade said the pair, through their defence, were trying to force the court to overturn a High Court ruling that evicted them.

He added that so far, the pair and their company had lost four cases of the same nature at the High Court.

The matter was deferred to May 13 for trial continuation.

During the previous sitting, Mr Pasade told the court that the two were disowned by Harare City Council's director of Housing in an affidavit.

He said Arineshito and Pote were ordered by the High Court to vacate the premises, but they are not abiding by that order.

Mr Pasade produced an affidavit written by the city's Director of Housing, Mr Addmore Nhekairo, in which he said he never allocated them any land.

He said he knew the accused persons not only in connection with this case but also as land barons at Melfort Farm, Ruwa.

Mr Pasade said in 2020, his company entered into an agreement to develop land on behalf of the Freedom Fighters Development Trust.

He said his company started to carry out developments. Roads were opened while most developments were already at an advanced stage.

However, the accused persons started illegally selling and allocating stands in the area. Mr Pasade's company allegedly went to court and acquired a High Court order which gave it the authority to remove the illegally settled people.

However, the accused persons did not vacate the stands, contrary to the court order. It is the State's case that on November 2023, the High Court issued a provisional order against Eastwind Trust.

After the order was granted, the accused were served by the Sheriff, but continued invading the area in violation of the order.

The complainant is Homegram Investments Limited, represented by Mr Pasade.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.