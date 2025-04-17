Nigeria: Panic As U.S. Cancels Visas for Nigerian, Other International Students

Hundreds of international students across the United States, U.S are facing sudden visa cancellations and legal status terminations, sparking panic and confusion on college campuses nationwide.

"We thought it was unusual at first," said Boston-based attorney Matthew Maiona. "Now it's coming fast and furious."

At least 901 students from 128 colleges have been affected, according to an Associated Press review, with advocacy groups warning the number may be even higher.

Many of the students are from India and China, but lawyers say no region appears to be exempt.

Some students were reportedly targeted over minor infractions like traffic violations.

Four students in Michigan are suing the government, claiming they were given no clear reason for their status termination.

Others across the country are filing similar lawsuits, and judges in states like New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and Montana have temporarily restored some students' legal status.

In a shift from past procedures, universities are now discovering terminations directly in the government's immigration database, often before students are even notified.

The sudden crackdown has left students, some weeks from graduation or employment, uncertain about their future.

With no official comment from the State or Homeland Security Departments, confusion and fear are mounting.

Some students are being advised to leave the country, while others stay and appeal -- hoping to avoid detention or deportation.

As legal limbo sets in, many are altering their routines, carrying immigration documents at all times and bracing for the unknown.

"It's scary," said a Chinese Ph.D. student at UNC Chapel Hill. "You don't know if you'll be the next one."

