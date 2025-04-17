Tanzania Offers Free Medical Care to 5 Million Elders

16 April 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The Tanzanian government, through the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI), has announced that a total of 4,975,473 elderly individuals have been identified and are receiving free medical care across the country.

This initiative is part of the implementation of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party manifesto, aimed at improving social welfare services.

The statistics were released today, April 16, 2025, by the Minister of TAMISEMI Mohamed Mchengerwa, during the presentation of the ministry's budget speech for the 2025/26 financial year in Parliament, Dodoma.

Quoting the late President Benjamin Mkapa, Minister Mchengerwa stated, "True development cannot be achieved without investing in health, education, and social welfare."

Among the identified elderly beneficiaries, 2,682,210 are women and 2,293,263 are men. The Minister further noted that other social welfare services have also been strengthened, including the handling of 517,286 cases related to gender-based violence and child abuse.

In addition, about 821,763 persons with disabilities have received psychosocial support, while approximately 2.59 million vulnerable children have been supported with vocational training, health insurance, and school supplies.

"This is a government of action, not words. We are building a just nation that cares for the marginalized and prepares a generation full of hope," Mchengerwa emphasized.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the provision of quality services to special groups and highlighted the importance of community solidarity in addressing social challenges.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.