Tanzania Offers Free Medical Care to 5 Million Elders

The Tanzanian government, through the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI), has announced that a total of 4,975,473 elderly individuals have been identified and are receiving free medical care across the country.

This initiative is part of the implementation of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party manifesto, aimed at improving social welfare services.

The statistics were released today, April 16, 2025, by the Minister of TAMISEMI Mohamed Mchengerwa, during the presentation of the ministry's budget speech for the 2025/26 financial year in Parliament, Dodoma.

Quoting the late President Benjamin Mkapa, Minister Mchengerwa stated, "True development cannot be achieved without investing in health, education, and social welfare."

Among the identified elderly beneficiaries, 2,682,210 are women and 2,293,263 are men. The Minister further noted that other social welfare services have also been strengthened, including the handling of 517,286 cases related to gender-based violence and child abuse.

In addition, about 821,763 persons with disabilities have received psychosocial support, while approximately 2.59 million vulnerable children have been supported with vocational training, health insurance, and school supplies.

"This is a government of action, not words. We are building a just nation that cares for the marginalized and prepares a generation full of hope," Mchengerwa emphasized.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the provision of quality services to special groups and highlighted the importance of community solidarity in addressing social challenges.