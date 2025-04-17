Rwanda: Dismissed Nyanza Mayor Ntazinda Arrested

16 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

Ntazinda was serving a second five-year term as Nyanza District mayor after his reelection in November 2021.

Erasme Ntazinda has been arrested following his dismissal as mayor of Nyanza District on Tuesday, April 16.

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) spokesperson Thierry Murangira confirmed Ntazinda's arrest in an interview with The New Times on Wednesday, but did not reveal the nature of charges facing the former mayor, when he was arrested or where he is being held.

"It is true, Ntazinda Erasme has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation. We cannot say much at this point in order to avoid interfering with the investigation," Murangira wrote in response to The New Times questions.

Nyanza District announced on Tuesday that an extraordinary meeting of the District Council decided to dismiss Ntazinda from the position of mayor due to "failure to fulfil his responsibilities effectively." A statement shared on the district's account on X gave no further details about the decision.

Ntazinda was serving a second five-term as Nyanza District mayor after his reelection November 2021. The second term would end November 2026.

A district mayor and two vice-mayors are elected from the district council. They are first elected as councillors.

A district council has the powers to dismiss a councillor or members of the District Executive Committee in case of misconduct and failure to discharge duties, and to establish administrative sanctions for persons having violated its instructions, in accordance with the 2021 law governing districts.

