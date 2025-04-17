PARLIAMENT Speaker Jacob Mudenda has commended the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the Zimbabwe Institute, Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association (ZWLA) and Veritas for the support rendered to the legislative assembly over the years.

Speaking during a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) this Tuesday at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, Mudenda said, "On behalf of the Parliament of Zimbabwe, I extend my deepest gratitude to UNICEF Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Institute, the Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association (ZWLA), and VERITAS for your continued partnership and invaluable contributions.

"This is a celebration of the unity of purpose and the beginning of a renewed journey of cooperation. As we gather to witness the signing of the Memoranda of Understanding between the Parliament of Zimbabwe and four esteemed partners, namely UNICEF Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Institute, Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association (ZWLA), and Veritas, we affirm our shared commitment to building a democratic, inclusive, and accountable parliamentary ecosystem for Zimbabwe," Mudenda said.

The purpose of the MoU is to establish a formal partnership between the Parliament of Zimbabwe and the organisations providing a platform for the identification of potential areas of collaboration by both parties

The speaker highlighted that the occasion marked a deliberate step forward in realising the parliamentary institutional strategic vision to be a strong, independent, people-driven, and world-class parliament.

"This vision is not aspirational rhetoric. It is a practical and actionable roadmap that guides our parliamentary oversight, lawmaking and representation responsibilities.

"However, achieving such an ambitious vision requires strategic and prudent partnerships with enriching institutions that bring diverse expertise, critical insights, and shared passion for transformative governance. The four institutions we are partnering with today exemplify the seminal calibre of our collaboration," he added.

The signing ceremony of the MoU on cooperation comes barely a few months after the US revised its funding to the global organisations, reducing it by 85%.

Addressing the UNICEF Zimbabwe delegation led by its representative in the country, Etona Ekole, Mudenda said the enduring relationship with UNICEF Zimbabwe continued to be a model of effective partnership.

"UNICEF has played a pivotal role in enhancing the impact of key parliamentary portfolio committees, especially those of primary and secondary education and health and child care.

"Their support has enabled parliament to shape policies that safeguard and advance the rights of children in Zimbabwe.

"Notably, during the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF's technical support was instrumental in facilitating parliament's transition to digital operations, thereby ensuring continued parliamentary processes in the face of the disruptive COVID-19 pandemic. This contribution not only upheld our constitutional duties but also reinforced democratic alliance,

"We deeply value UNICEF's palpable partnership and technical expertise," he added.

On the Zimbabwe Institute, Mudenda said Parliament was equally proud to affirm its strategic collaboration with the Zimbabwe Institute, "Ironers of Weatherfront. Renowned for its policy and capacity building for term, the Institute has been consistent and is a valued partner of parliament.

"The Institute has fostered inclusive dialogue and democratic innovation in the search for political tolerance in our body, polity. Its consistent support in building the institutional capacity of honourable members and parliamentary staff has significantly strengthened our parliamentary tripartite roles of oversight, lawmaking, and representation."

Added Mudenda: "As far as the Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association is concerned, we also take this opportunity to celebrate the formal renewal of our partnership

"ZWLA has remained a steadfast advocate for gender justice and a vital supporter of the Zimbabwe Women's Parliamentary Caucus. ZWLA technical assistance in legislative drafting and gender mainstreaming has been transformative and invaluable."

He commended that ZWLA's role in enacting the Marriages Act in the 9th Parliament, "a law that helped to create a refreshing tapestry of marriage rights, which elevated the status of women in marriage."

As for VERITAS, Mudenda highlighted that "completing this distinguished qualitative course is VERITAS' beacon of transparency, accountability, and legal interpretive clarity.

The Zimbabwe government has received tremendous donor support over the years, but recently, the UK, Netherlands and the United States (US) governments drastically cut aid to Zimbabwe.