West Africa: Political Party Communicator Apologises and Retracts Drug Trafficking Allegation Against MP

Lawuratu Musah-Saaka, a member of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) communication team, has publicly apologised for making false claims against the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi, Blay Nyameke Armah.

The apology comes in the wake of a GHC10,000,000 (USD642,678) defamation lawsuit filed by the MP. The suit was prompted by comments Musah-Saaka made during the April 7, 2025 edition of Good Morning Ghana, a current affairs programme aired by Accra-based Metro TV.

During the broadcast, Musah-Saaka alleged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP was involved in trafficking 3,000 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $350 million. She also claimed the MP was part of a multinational drug operation and had fled Ghana to avoid prosecution.

However, on the April 14 edition of the same programme, Musah-Saaka retracted her statements and expressed regret for her remarks. She admitted to having made an error and apologised directly to Hon. Armah, explaining that she had confused him with another person.

According to her, the allegations were meant to refer to the NDC's 2020 parliamentary candidate for the Sekondi constituency, not the current MP.

The Media Foundation for West Africa welcomes the retraction and urges all media practitioners and political communicators to uphold the principles of accuracy and fairness. Such adherence not only protects individual reputations but also safeguards the integrity of Ghana's democratic discourse.