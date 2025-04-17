Namibia: Lukato Disappointed With 'Madam President's' Decision Not to Increase Pension Grant to N$3 000

National Democratic Party leader and new member of parliament Martin Lukato Lukato has expressed disappointment in president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's decision not to fulfill her pre-election promise of increasing the old-age pension grant from N$1 600 to N$3 000.

Lukato expressed his disappointment on Wednesday after delivering his maiden speech in parliament.

"In June last year, Nandi-Ndaitwah - then vice president and presidential candidate for the ruling party - made a heartfelt promise to our senior citizens: that the monthly old-age pension grant would increase from N$1 600 to N$3 000 should she be elected.

"Now, madam president has assumed the highest office in the land. But following her inauguration, she stated that the increase will not happen this year, citing youth development as the current budgetary priority," he said.

Lukato said the pensioners raised the youth and should be respected as such.

"I acknowledge and respect her leadership. Indeed, the youth are the future. But let us also not forget our pensioners raised those very youths. And now, they are being asked to wait again," he said.

Lukato also proposed for pensioners to be given N$5 000 instead of the promised N$3 000.

"The promised N$3 000 is too little to cater for their essential needs. I, therefore, recommend an amount of N$5 000 for the senior citizens for the next two fiscal years, starting with an increase to N$3 000 during the 2025/26 fiscal year, and N$3 000 for other social groups for the next two fiscal years, starting with an increase to N$2 000 in the 2025/26 fiscal year," he said.