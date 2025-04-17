Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Dismisses Social Media Claims of American Deportations From Namibia

16 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has slammed circulating claims that Namibia is planning to deport 500 American citizens, calling the allegations false and urging the public to be vigilant of fake social media posts.

A press release issued by the Presidency on Wednesday said it has noted with concern the circulation of social media posts and online articles alleging that Nandi-Ndaitwah ordered the deportation of the American nationals on the grounds of visa reciprocity.

The statement pointed out that various social media accounts circulated this fabrication attributed to the president.

"These posts feature fabricated quotes and images containing misinformation and disinformation intended to tarnish the image of the president, the Namibian government and to create potential diplomatic embarrassment," it read.

It noted that the Presidency wishes to make it categorically clear that no such order of deportation or statement has been issued and no mass deportation of American nationals is underway.

All immigration related offences in Namibia are dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country, the Presidency added.

"Namibia is committed to maintaining strong diplomatic and bilateral relations with the United States, and all immigration matters are handled through established legal and diplomatic channels. Namibia continues to uphold international norms, including visa and immigration policies, based on mutual respect and reciprocity."

The Presidency urged the public, media houses, and digital content creators to use verified information from the official government channels before sharing or reporting.

