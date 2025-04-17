South Africa: Wet Weather Set to Dampen Easter Weekend - South African News Briefs - April 17, 2025

South Africa Braces for Wet Easter Weekend

Ahead of the Easter weekend, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued warnings of continued wet weather across several regions, cautioning that it could affect long-distance travel and holiday plans, reports IOL. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms affected KwaZulu-Natal and the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, with a Level 2 disruptive rainfall warning issued for parts of the Wild Coast and southern KZN. Authorities alerted the public to potential flooding and travel disruptions as cloudy, cold conditions with heavy rains persisted in the east. Forecasts for April 18 to 19 indicated a 30% chance of rain over the central and north-eastern regions, including Gauteng, Free State, and North West, with dry conditions in the west. By April 20 to 21, a surface and upper-air trough was expected to bring widespread rainfall of 30% to 60% across the country's western interior, southern, and south-eastern parts. Heavier downpours were anticipated along the southern Drakensberg, while temperatures remained cool to warm, turning colder in areas experiencing rainfall.

Court to Rule on Torture Claims in Joshlin Smith Trial

The Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay is expected to rule on the admissibility of statements made by Jacquen Appollis and Steveno Van Rhyn in the case of missing child Joshlin Smith, reports SABC News. The two accused claimed they were tortured by police into confessing, with their statements taken between March 4 and 5 last year. Joshlin's mother, Kelly Smith, Appollis and Van Rhyn are on trial for the child's disappearance in February 2024. During cross-examination, Van Rhyn testified that he was repeatedly assaulted by police, saying that a plastic bag was placed over his head and he was beaten on his hands, knees, and feet while being pressured to confess.

Bogus 'Doctor' Loses Luxury Car Acquired Through Fraud

A bogus Gauteng 'doctor', Kingsley Leeto Chele, also known as 'Dr' KJ Ncube, faced the loss of his beige 2023 VW Polo, which authorities believed was acquired through fraud, reports IOL. Chele was arrested in June 2023 after two fraud cases were opened at Sunnyside and Klipgat police stations. He operated mainly on Facebook, posing as a doctor or pharmacist to defraud women by soliciting investments for non-existent projects. The National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit successfully applied for a preservation of property order under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, with the vehicle currently held at the Aeroton police pound. The order, granted by the Gauteng High Court, notified all interested parties, including Chele, who was being held at Kgosi Mampuru prison. In February, Chele, out on R1,500 bail, was rearrested after allegedly defrauding a woman of her R750,000 pension. He now also faces charges of fraud and corruption related to a fraudulent ID syndicate involving current and former Home Affairs officials, one of whom is his father, 60-year-old Isaac Puseletso Chele.

