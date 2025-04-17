South Africa: Cosatu Welcomes Mr. Mcebisi Jonas' Appointment As the Presidential Envoy to the United States

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) welcomes the appointment of Mr. Mcebisi Jonas by President Cyril Ramaphosa as South Africa's Presidential Envoy to the United States (US). We look forward to working closely with Mr. Jonas in his important assignment to stabilise, reset and rebuild relations with South Africa's second largest trading partner, the US.

Mr. Jonas, a distinguished son of the liberation struggle, has dedicated his life to serving the people, often at great risk to himself. His integrity has been a source of pride to the nation. When some chose to betray the public's trust in pursuit of state capture and corruption, Mr. Jonas acted to expose such acts of criminality, irrespective of the price he would pay.

His illustrious career has seen him rise from the impoverished townships of the Eastern Cape (in particular Gqeberha and Uitenhage, home to Ford Motor factories), to Deputy Minister for Finance and later a successful career in the private sector and acting as a Presidential Investment Envoy.

The Federation knows Mr. Jonas to be a thoughtful, calm, humble and considerate man. He has proven himself to be a friend of workers. COSATU offers its full support to him and will continue to work with government and business to ensure that relations with the US are set on a mutually beneficial path that protects the jobs of workers in South Africa, the African continent and the US; and that will unlock further trade and investment between both countries.

We are confident this can be done in a way that respects the sovereignty of both nations, including South Africa's unique transformation path. This is a task of great importance to the working class and COSATU with over half a million South African jobs linked to investments from the US and South African exports to it, in particular in the mining, manufacturing, agricultural, pharmaceutical and tourism sectors.