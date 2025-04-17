Zimbabwe: Zimre Plots AfCFTA-Linked Regional Expansion

ZimRE Holdings Limited (ZHL) has tabled plans to pursue a regional expansion strategy riding on the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The AfCFTA is a free trade area encompassing most of Africa, designed to create a single continental market for goods and services with the objective of boosting intra-African trade, increasing industrialisation. It is the world's largest free trade area by number of participating countries, connecting 1,3 billion people across 55 countries.

Presenting the group performance for the period ended December 31 2024, ZHL board chairman, Desmond Matete, said going forward, regional expansion will be a priority.

"As we look to 2025, the Group is focused on regional expansion and market diversification, strengthening operations across Sub-Saharan Africa, leveraging on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to access new opportunities," he said.

He said a key priority for this year is the implementation of Phase 2 of the amalgamation exercise through the potential listing of Emeritus International on the Botswana Stock Exchange. The listing will upscale the balance sheets of the regional subsidiaries, improving underwriting capacity to enhance competitiveness while exposing the Group to international best practice.

"Additionally, the Eagle REIT listing in 2025 is expected to unlock shareholder value, enhance brand visibility and optimise asset returns. To drive operational efficiency, the Group is accelerating its digital transformation agenda, enhancing customer experiences through technology-driven insurance and wealth management solutions. A key focus is ensuring responsible data usage and stakeholder protection, reinforcing ZHL's position as a trusted financial services provider."

During the period, insurance contract revenue recorded a significant increase of 24%, from USD50.0 million to USD61.86 million, attributable to strong business growth in key business segments, namely life and pension, local reinsurance, and the Mozambique reinsurance operations, with a combined contribution of 63% up from 61% in 2023.

"Overall, the key revenue growth drivers were increased market share locally, thanks to a diverse range of products; external business partnerships, new life business written and expansion into the rest of Africa through the Group's regional business units," added Matete.