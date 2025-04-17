Zimbabwe: Harare Residents Call for Probe Into Approval of Illegal Vainona Building - Say They Will Not Bear Costs for Council's Gross Incompetence

17 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

Harare residents have called for heads to roll at the City Council following revelations that senior officials corruptly approved the construction of a double-storey building in Vainona despite glaring irregularities.

The double-storey building, situated at the corner of Alpes and Grant roads, is one of many construction projects that the City of Harare improperly approved.

The building, which is nearing completion, is set for demolition after it emerged at the Commission of Inquiry probing the operations of the City Council that it violated by-laws.

This will set the stage for a potential legal tussle between the City of Harare and the owner, as the structure is almost complete.

In a statement, the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) said the City Council should institute a special committee to probe the approval of plans of this nature.

"The Combined Harare Residents Association is urgently calling for the Harare City Council to conduct a Special Council Meeting to constitute an Investigation Committee to interrogate the 'error' that was made in approving the construction of a double-storey building by the local authority on an illegal piece of land in Vainona, and take disciplinary measures, including the dismissal of all employees found liable for this costly decision.

"In terms of Section 100(1)(a) of the Urban Councils Act [29:15], the Harare City Council is empowered to set up a Special Committee to conduct investigations, especially on pertinent issues of this nature. Considering the magnitude of this issue and the oversight function of the council as provided in the Urban Councils Act [29:15], turning a blind eye on this matter will make elected representatives (councillors) accomplices," read the statement.

With the Council realising that it erred in approving the plan, residents will bear the brunt of paying the compensation costs as the building faces demolition. The double-storey building infringes on the frontage line and extends onto Alpes Road.

CHRA said residents cannot shoulder the consequences of the City of Harare's rushed approval.

"We affirm that residents and ratepayers of Harare cannot bear the consequences and cost of this gross incompetence and maladministration within the City of Harare's planning division without disciplinary measures being taken," read the statement.

The Harare City Council has come under intense scrutiny after overseeing the approval of questionable plans.

Authorities at Town House have conceded that certain plans were approved without due diligence.

CHRA said the Vainona building is not an isolated case, as many approved projects violate the council bylaws.

"The Vainona case is similar to other construction activities that have been approved by the local authority in Ecologically Sensitive Areas (wetlands) gazetted by the Government of Zimbabwe across the city.

"We suspect that there were some underhand dealings relating to this matter, hence we call on the local authority to conduct an urgent investigation," read the statement further.

