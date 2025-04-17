Kenya: Somali Envoy Urges Stronger Kenya Ties, Lauds Somali Businesses

Nairobi — Somali Ambassador to Kenya Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle has called for deepened partnerships between Kenya and Somalia, especially in the hospitality sector, where Somali entrepreneurs have made notable strides.

Speaking at the East Africa Somali Awards, Abdulle hailed the thriving Somali-owned restaurants in Nairobi as cultural ambassadors, saying they serve more than food -- they build bridges and promote Somali heritage.

"These establishments are not just feeding people; they are showcasing Somali culture and inviting others to experience the richness of who we are," he said.

The envoy praised Kenya for providing a conducive environment that has allowed Somali citizens to excel in various industries, from logistics and telecommunications to real estate, retail, and remittances.

"Whether in the Horn of Africa or across the diaspora, Somalis have consistently shown a rare ability to adapt, innovate, and rise -- no matter the odds," he added.

He highlighted Somali success in key cities including Nairobi, Mombasa, Cape Town, Kampala, Dar es Salaam, Dubai, and Minneapolis.

According to Ridwan Yusuf, founder of the East Africa Somali Awards, it is important to recognize successful entrepreneurs and experience huge business growth for the economic impact of the region.

At the event, 34 Somali-owned enterprises were recognized for their business excellence. Awarded firms included BBS Mall, Faras, Docol Construction, Signjet Print, Salbaar Media, Umma Insurance, and Dahab Plus.

On his part, BBS Mall CEO Munir Ahmed opined on the importance of governments in the region to create a conducive environment for business to thrive through facilitation of infrastructure and gazette policies that are favorable to entrepreneurs.