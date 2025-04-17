Kenya: Somali Envoy Urges Stronger Kenya Ties, Lauds Somali Businesses

17 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Somali Ambassador to Kenya Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle has called for deepened partnerships between Kenya and Somalia, especially in the hospitality sector, where Somali entrepreneurs have made notable strides.

Speaking at the East Africa Somali Awards, Abdulle hailed the thriving Somali-owned restaurants in Nairobi as cultural ambassadors, saying they serve more than food -- they build bridges and promote Somali heritage.

"These establishments are not just feeding people; they are showcasing Somali culture and inviting others to experience the richness of who we are," he said.

The envoy praised Kenya for providing a conducive environment that has allowed Somali citizens to excel in various industries, from logistics and telecommunications to real estate, retail, and remittances.

"Whether in the Horn of Africa or across the diaspora, Somalis have consistently shown a rare ability to adapt, innovate, and rise -- no matter the odds," he added.

He highlighted Somali success in key cities including Nairobi, Mombasa, Cape Town, Kampala, Dar es Salaam, Dubai, and Minneapolis.

According to Ridwan Yusuf, founder of the East Africa Somali Awards, it is important to recognize successful entrepreneurs and experience huge business growth for the economic impact of the region.

At the event, 34 Somali-owned enterprises were recognized for their business excellence. Awarded firms included BBS Mall, Faras, Docol Construction, Signjet Print, Salbaar Media, Umma Insurance, and Dahab Plus.

On his part, BBS Mall CEO Munir Ahmed opined on the importance of governments in the region to create a conducive environment for business to thrive through facilitation of infrastructure and gazette policies that are favorable to entrepreneurs.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.