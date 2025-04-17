South Africa: Minister Receives a Detailed Briefing On Crime Statistics in Nelson Mandela Bay

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on Wednesday concluded a series of high-level engagements in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality aimed at assessing the state of policing and enhancing crime-fighting strategies in the region.

During his visit, the Minister received a detailed briefing on crime statistics in the metro, with a particular focus on serious and violent crimes, including murder, kidnappings, extortion and gang-related activities.

The briefing also highlighted the strategic interventions currently in place to combat these crimes and improve public safety.

Owing to the investigations conducted by the SAPS, around seven cases have been enrolled on the court roll, in respect of insurance murders with six suspects being implicated.

The second meeting was with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber. During that meeting, the Chamber presented challenges they experience as a result of crime, but further expressed the fruitful working relationship with the SAPS. The Chamber proposed further initiatives to be explored in strengthening the fight against crime.

The final engagement of the day was a meeting with a broad range of community stakeholders, including representatives from the Chinese community and religious leaders. This follows recent incidents involving the kidnapping of among others, Chinese nationals, and robberies at places of worship.

The Minister commended the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks and all partner units involved in the high-risk rescue operation conducted in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

"Through swift coordination, disciplined execution and unshakable bravery, our law enforcement officers successfully rescued a kidnapped American citizen," the South African Police Service said in a statement.

"During the rescue, the suspects opened fire on the police, resulting in three of the five suspects being fatally shot and two others fleeing, a manhunt is currently underway for these suspects.

"The actions of the members reflect the highest standards of professionalism and an unwavering commitment to justice."

Minister Mchunu said the safety of every person in the municipality, regardless of nationality, faith or background, is a non-negotiable.