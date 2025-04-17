South Africa: KZN Welcomes Additional R317 Million Water Grant Funding

17 April 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has welcomed the Department of Water and Sanitation's decision to allocate an additional R317 million in water infrastructure grants to municipalities across the province.

The additional funding, provided through the Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG) and the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG), is designed to assist municipalities with water authority status in expanding access to water services.

The additional allocation under the WSIG includes:

· Ugu District Municipality - R15 million

· Newcastle Local Municipality - R15 million

· Amajuba District Municipality - R15 million

· Zululand District Municipality - R55.434 million

In addition, the Zululand District Municipality has been allocated a further R217. 247 million under the RBIG.

Buthelezi said the additional funding allocated to these municipalities, based on their effective utilisation of previous allocations, demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding water access, particularly in rural communities.

"The total additional grant allocation to the mentioned municipalities amounts to R317 681 000. These funds will go towards augmenting water infrastructure projects to ensure that water supply reaches all communities of KwaZulu-Natal," Buthelezi said.

