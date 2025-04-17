South Africa: Call for Caution Around Bodies of Water This Easter Weekend

As holiday makers and congregants make their way to various destinations for the long Easter weekend, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has urged South Africans, particularly religious leaders and communities planning gatherings near water, to take extra precautions to prevent drowning incidents.

The call comes after the recent heavy rainfall which has caused water levels in rivers and dams to rise rapidly, creating hazardous conditions.

Of particular concern are the Vaal and Bloemhof Dams, where ongoing water management measures are in place to ensure infrastructure safety and reduce the risk of floods.

During Easter, it is customary for many communities to gather near natural water bodies for spiritual and religious rituals such as baptisms.

While respecting the right to religious expression, the DWS stressed that public safety remains of paramount importance.

The department warned that entering fast flowing or swollen rivers, puts lives at serious risk, especially when the depth, strength of the current, and presence of underwater debris are unknown and unpredictable.

"Overflowing rivers may appear calm on the surface but can conceal powerful undercurrents capable of sweeping people away in seconds," department spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa said.

She added that even experienced swimmers can be caught off guard, given submerged objects, and slippery riverbanks.

"The department strongly encourages religious groups and individuals to seek safer alternatives, safer ways to conduct these practices during this high-risk period," Mavasa said.

In addition to cautioning against religious activities in natural water sources, the department also reminded holidaymakers to avoid visiting dams or rivers while under the influence of alcohol, and to always supervise children near water bodies.

The department further emphasised the importance of avoiding construction of settlements within designated flood lines, as this increases vulnerability during extreme weather and high-water events.

"[The] DWS remains committed to protecting both lives and infrastructure through proactive management, public awareness, and collaboration with local authorities, and continues to monitor dam levels closely.

"Let us work together to make this Easter a safe and joyous time for all. We call on communities, faith leaders, and families to stay informed, stay vigilant, and choose safety first. If your celebration involves water, think twice and choose life," Mavasa said.