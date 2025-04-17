South Africa: Easter Weekend Weather Outlook

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says temperatures will remain cool to warm throughout the long Easter weekend.

This weekend is traditionally a time when a lot of people embark on journeys, travelling long distances, to their religious conventions or for a holiday.

"The rainfall will start to ease off in most parts of the country with isolated showers and thundershowers still expected in places over the north-eastern parts on Thursday, 17 April 2025, with light showers and rain along the east and south-east coast.

"Similar weather conditions will persist on Friday and Saturday, 18-19 April 2025. A surface trough, supported by an upper air trough will be situated over the western interior on Sunday, 20 April 2025, resulting in isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the western interior, the southern and south-eastern parts of the country on Sunday and Monday, 20-21 April 2025," SAWS said.

The South African Weather Service will continue to monitor any further developments relating to the weather systems.

Intermediate updates may be followed on X - @SAWeatherService, Facebook (South African Weather Service) or other SAWS-supported social media platforms.