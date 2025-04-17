South Africa: Government Pays Out R45.6 Billion in RAF Claims

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has encouraged road users to be responsible on the roads this Easter weekend, while highlighting the significant costs that road accidents have on government spending and society.

In the 2023-2024 financial year, the RAF settled claims to the value of R45.6 billion

The amount included R47 million for funeral claims, R21.6 billion for loss of earnings, R12.7 billion for general damages, R2.6 billion for loss of support and R1.7 billion for medical compensation.

"The RAF pleads with South African road users to make this Easter fatality free by using the roads responsibly. Road fatalities and trauma result in devastating emotional, social and economic costs to the victims, their families and the country.

"This calls for an immediate change of attitude by all road users. Easter 2024 recorded the highest Easter weekend fatalities since 2019 with 335 deaths. This was a sharp increase from 252 deaths in 2023," RAF said on Wednesday.

Human error, vehicle failure, and environmental factors all significantly contributed to the 1 325 fatalities recorded from 2019 to 2024 Easter weekend car crashes.

Major human factor contributors were speeding, jaywalking, and hit-and-run.

Vehicle related factors that resulted in the highest accidents were tyre bursts, brake failures, and smooth tyres. Environmental factors such as poor visibility, sharp bends, stray animals, and road surface defects also jeopardise peoples' road safety and require caution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

RAF Chief Executive Officer Collins Letsoalo said: "Reckless driving, pedestrian negligence, and poor vehicle maintenance remain major contributors to road crashes. These are all factors that we can do something about as individual road users.

"Arrivals at unintended destinations should never happen. We encourage all road users to pledge to themselves or whoever is precious to them to drive responsibly and make this Easter weekend fatality free."

In the first quarter of 2025, the RAF participated in a road safety awareness campaign through partnerships with radio stations, soccer events, school activations, scholar patrol uniform distribution, cyclist safety awareness, Defensive Driver Workshops, spraying of livestock with reflective sprays, adult assisted crossing for learners, and removing vegetation from sidewalks in areas with high accidents.

In the event of being involved in a motor vehicle accident, the RAF can be reached on 087 820 1 111 from Monday to Friday, 07h45 to 16h00.

Claimants may also contact the RAF's Contact Centre on the WhatsApp number 071 605 4707, via SMS on 44930, or by email on contactcentre@raf.co.za.

In addition, the RAF is reachable through its offices countrywide, details of which are available on its website on www.raf.co.za.