South Africa: Beware of Fake Spaza Fund Application Assistants

The Department of Small Business Development has warned spaza shop owners to be cautious of individuals or organisations claiming to assist with the Spaza Shop Fund application process in exchange for a fee.

The department said some of these individuals and associations may claim to be associated with the department or have insider knowledge to guarantee approval; but this would be a false and misleading claim.

"The department wishes to remind the public that all funding application processes are on its official websites and spaza shop owners do not require assistance from associations to complete the online application form. The public can visit: www.spazashopfund.co.za to register and apply.

"Please be advised that no official in the department handles the administration procedures pertaining to processing payment related to the support fund," the department said on Wednesday.

Government recently launched the R500 million Spaza Shop Support Fund (SSSF to assist entrepreneurs who want to establish startups, expand their businesses, and gain essential business skills to improve the performance of their enterprises.

The application process is strictly handled by the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF), and only accepts applications processed online at www.spazashopfund.co.za.

"The department does not utilise social media platforms to accept any applications and further wishes to state categorically that no official has been requested to respond to applications on any social media platform or personal email address.

"Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) are encouraged to register their spaza shops at the nearest municipality offices to comply and qualify for the support fund," the department said.

The public has been urged to watch out for the following red flags:

Requests for upfront payments or administration fees to "guarantee" approval.

Promises of expedited or preferential treatment in the application process.

Unsolicited offers to "help" with the application via phone, email, or social media.

Protect yourself adhering to the following: