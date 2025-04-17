South Africa: Travel Safe This Easter

As holidaymakers and motorists head off to various destinations for the Easter long weekend, the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) has shared tips on how to get there safely.

Motorists have been urged to be responsible on the road and ensure they and their loved ones arrive alive.

Before any journey ensure you:

· Check your vehicle and make sure it is roadworthy.

· Carry a valid driver's license.

· Check your tyres thoroughly.

· Have a spare wheel (make sure you have a wheel spanner).

· Get your battery tested before heading out.

· Have your shocks checked.

· Have your lights checked.

· Have your wipers checked.

· Make sure your public driving permit is in order if you need one.

· Maintain focus and avoid distractions like cellphones.

· Be sure to pay special attention to your blind spots.

· Do not engage in secondary activities while driving.

· Wear your seatbelt, even for short journeys.

If you are a pedestrian this Easter weekend, make smart choices and:

· Only cross the road at a marked intersection or pedestrian crossing.

· Avoid jaywalking.

· Wear bright clothing at night.

· Walk on the pavement rather than on the road.

· Avoid wearing earphones or texting while you're walking.

As commuters:

· When disembarking make sure it is safe to do so, and only once the vehicle has come to a complete stop.

· Always pass behind the vehicle instead of the front where your view of oncoming traffic is obstructed.

· Make use of marked pick-up and drop-off points.

· Don't distract the driver.

As a motorcyclist:

· Wear a properly fitted helmet and proper gear for your ride.

· Focus on the road ahead to anticipate obstacles such as potholes, speed bumps, stationary cars or vehicles that brake suddenly.

· Increase your visibility by wearing a brightly coloured vest and be vigilant of vehicles that may not be able to see you in their mirrors.

· Avoid wearing earphones, as you need your ears on full alert.

· Obey the rules of the road, like adhering to speed limits.

The Easter and Festive Season period is a critical period for road traffic management authorities in South Africa.

Road traffic fatalities are among the main causes of death in South Africa. This results in serious social and economic costs for the country. These consequences include the loss of family members, bread winners and leave behind traumatised families.