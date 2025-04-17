South Africa: Urgent Action Required to Curb FMD Outbreak

Government has called for immediate action plans to ensure inroads are made to effectively curb the continued spread of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) in KwaZulu-Natal.

During a recent visit to affected areas in the province, Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, engaged with farmers and community leaders who sought clarification on the current situation and voiced their frustration at the perceived inaction by the Department of Agriculture.

"This lack of sufficient action is jeopardising farmers' livelihoods, the agricultural industry, and the economy. This needs to stop. Immediately," the Minister said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the department said KwaZulu-Natal has recorded 147 active FMD outbreaks.

Despite several containment efforts by the Department of Agriculture since the initial outbreak of the SAT2 FMD strain in 2021, recent infections have been reported outside the established Disease Management Areas (DMA).

To curb further spread of the virus, the Minister recently ordered the expansion of the DMA boundaries.

"The reports we continue to receive from KwaZulu-Natal regarding the persistent and, in some cases, expanding Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreaks are of great concern. This, with the slow progress in strengthening our national biosecurity and acquiring vital vaccines, presents significant risks that this government views with serious concern.

"I have directed the department to identify and lift every single impediment standing in the way of vaccines being delivered in a timely manner," the Minister said.

Steenhuisen has instructed the department to urgently implement the following interventions:

· The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) will be contacted to prioritise and assist with roadblocks and the management of animals' movement;

· Prioritisation of alternative sites for the sale of livestock as well as the identification of an abattoir/s within the DMA to provide an alternative for farmers within the DMA;

· Procurement and provision of enough vaccines to meet demand for a comprehensive vaccine roll-out;

· Explore mechanisms to declare a state of disaster within the province; and

· Monitor the implementation of the permit system for animal movement control.

The Minister stressed the imperative for immediate and significant enhancements to national biosecurity.

He said the current control measures, while necessary, are clearly insufficient to contain these outbreaks effectively.

"The legislative requirement under the Animal Diseases Act, 1984 (Act No. 35 of 1984) for owners to stop the spread of disease must be supported by effective government leadership and enforcement. This includes intensified surveillance, firm enforcement and providing farmers with the support and know-how they need to implement effective biosecurity," the Minister said.

EC progress in containment of FMD

In its statement, the department also provided an update on the continued progress in the containment of FMD in the Eastern Cape. No new clinical cases have been reported since July 2024.

However, the lifting of DMA restrictions has been delayed due to recent suspect test results on two properties. Of these, one test result has returned negative, and the results from the second property are pending.

National biosecurity and movement controls

The department said the control measures implemented in October 2022 remain in effect:

· The movement of cloven-hoofed livestock across South Africa requires a health declaration from the owner.

· Newly introduced cattle, sheep, or goats must be isolated from resident herds for at least 28 days.

· Farmers are strongly advised to limit animal movements and exercise caution when procuring animals.

Section 11 of the Animal Diseases Act imposes a legal duty on any owner or manager of animals to take all reasonable steps to prevent their animals from becoming infected with any disease and to prevent the spread of any disease from their animals or land to other animals or other properties.

FMD is a controlled animal disease in terms of the Animal Diseases Act.

Any suspicious clinical symptoms (salivation, blisters in the mouth, limping or hoof lesions) must be reported to the local State Veterinarian immediately and such animals must not be moved under any circumstances. - SAnews.gov.za