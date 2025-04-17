South Africa: Cellphone Store Owner to Appear in Court

A 39-year-old cellphone shop owner is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's next week where he will face charges of being in possession of suspected stolen property, said the South African Police Service (SAPS).

This as police officers went to a block of flats in Alexandra Road, Bloemfontein.

"Upon arrival, they encountered a 39-year-old foreign national who initially denied them entry to his flat. After persuading the suspect to grant access, officers discovered approximately ten large bags containing various brands of cellphones, tablets, and laptops," the SAPS in the Free State said on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a total of 554 cellphone units were found, with an estimated value of R2.5 million.

"Police investigations suggest that this consignment of suspected stolen electronics was intended to be transported out of Bloemfontein. The 39-year-old owner of a cellphone shop is scheduled to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on 22 April 2025, facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property."

Parkweg police are urging all victims of robberies who have not yet reported their cases to come forward with proof of ownership to claim their stolen cellphones.

"The investigation team is currently searching for four additional foreign nationals believed to be connected to the arrested suspect. Investigations into this matter are ongoing," said the police.