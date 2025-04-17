South Africa: Government Welcomes Research Findings On Reading Abilities

Government has welcomed the recent findings by Intelpoint's Research, which rank South Africa as the second most literate country on the African continent, with an adult literacy rate of 95%.

This research is based on the percentage of the population aged 15 years and older who are able to read and write.

"This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to the effectiveness of the government's progressive education policies and programmes, implemented since the advent of democracy in 1994.

"It reflects a significant and sustained reduction in adult illiteracy, underscoring the success of ongoing efforts to broaden access to quality education for all South Africans," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Wednesday.

A range of education initiatives led by government since the first democratic government administration until the sixth administration, have contributed to these gains.

"These initiatives are underpinned by strategies focused on teacher development, access to quality learning materials, and cultivating a culture of reading from an early age.

"In the seventh administration, government continues to prioritise literacy development in the foundational years of education. Our Early Childhood Development (ECD) programmes have been strengthened through the adoption of international best practices and improving school readiness among young children.

"Government takes pride in this achievement and is committed to addressing remaining gaps and accelerating efforts toward achieving universal literacy," the GCIS said.

Government has expressed appreciation to the hard work of the previous Ministers of Education, including the longest serving Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, and the current Minister, Siviwe Gwarube in continuing with the implementation of measures to improve foundational education and the expansion of teaching in indigenous/ home languages.