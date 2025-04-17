Kenya: President Ruto Refers Conflict of Interest Bill Back to Parliament

17 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has refered the Conflict of Interest Bill, 2023 back to Parliament after he claimed that it does not meet the expectations of Kenyans

Members of Parliament will require two-thirds majority in order overturn President's veto on the draft legislation which prohibits public officers from engaging in activities that conflict with public interest, imposes obligations to declare potential conflicts, and creates penalties for violations.

The President had previously vowed to reject the bill based on amendments that he says sought to limit the powers of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and its efforts against graft.

Amendment approved by Parliament gave MPs, governors, Cabinet and Principal Secretaries, and paratstal heads a free pass to seek tenders with the public entities and other that required regular declaration of wealth, including of their spouses and kin to curb unexplained accumulation of wealth.

