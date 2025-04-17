Central Africa: KDF Troops Serving Under Monusco Donate Medical Supplies to North Kivu Health Centre

Nairobi — Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops serving under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) have made a humanitarian contribution to the population living in North Kivu by donating a water tank and assorted medical supplies to Zuma Health Centre.

The donation, made on April 16, 2025, in the spirit of Easter is geared towards supporting the healthcare facility's capacity to serve local communities amidst ongoing insecurity and displacement in the region.

The water tank will help improve water storage and sanitation at the centre, which has long struggled with water shortages affecting its ability to offer safe and hygienic medical services.

KDF troops also handed over an assortment of medical supplies which included essential drugs, disinfectants, non-pharmaceutical items and intravenous fluids for resuscitation. These items are expected to boost the facility's ability to handle emergencies and day-to-day health needs.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the KDF Contingent Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Simon Seda, emphasized Kenya's commitment to supporting local communities and strengthening civil-military relations as part of its peacekeeping mission under MONUSCO. He reaffirmed the troops' readiness to go beyond security duties to offer humanitarian support where needed.

"The success of MONUSCO is pegged on the good relationship with the local community and that is why we are keen to continually improve our relationship with them especially through Civil Military Cooperation," he said.

Health centre staff and local leaders expressed their gratitude for the timely donation, noting that the improved water supply and medical stock would significantly enhance patient care and overall hygiene at the facility.

"This gesture not only boosts our morale but also strengthens the trust between peacekeeping forces and the community. The medical supplies will be beneficial in addressing the healthcare needs of our people," said Judas Mahamba, Clinical Officer in charge of the health centre.

Speaking on the same occasion, the Chief of Zuma Location, Mr Joshua Kapisa lauded the initiative, which he noted was preceded by consultation between the local leadership and the KENQRF soldiers. "This partnership is crucial in creating a conducive environment in the pursuit of peace especially through sharing of information," he added.

KDF continues to play a crucial role in MONUSCO's mandate to protect civilians, support stabilization efforts, and assist in humanitarian interventions across it's area of operation in eastern DRC.