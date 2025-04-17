South Africa: Scam Alert - Capitec Is Not Hiring 'Atm Assistance' Through Facebook

Scam alert: Capitec is not hiring 'ATM assistance' through Facebook

IN SHORT: Several Facebook posts are claiming to advertise assistant positions at a large South African bank. But these scam posts follow a common pattern used by fraudsters to trick job seekers and steal personal information.

"Capitec is Hiring ATM Assistance", according to a series of Facebook posts circulating in South Africa in April 2024. The posts advertise a position paying between R8 000 and R12 000 per month (between US$420 and $630), and most include photos showing smiling bank employees.

The posts list job requirements that include being a South African citizen aged 18 to 45 with no criminal record, but don't mention that any work experience or qualifications is needed. Below the advert, each version of the scam directs users to a different jobs site.

The claim has been shared across many Facebook accounts, some with tens of thousands of followers or members, which may make it appear believable. But there are some telltale signs that this is a job scam to be avoided.

A time-tested scam formula

The structure and wording of this job ad strongly resemble other fake job posts that Africa Check has debunked in the past. And in 2024, we looked into a similar recruitment scam from other Capitec impersonators.

One red flag in the suspicious posts is that they direct would-be applicants to external job sites or even, in one case, a broken Google Sites link. While there are legitimate websites that list job adverts, Capitec uses its own online portal for recruitment.

Note: Whenever you see a job advert posted on a social media platform, go to the company's official website instead of clicking on links provided in the post.

'Beware of job scammers' - Capitec

Capitec has a fraud centre where it has previously warned the public about recruitment scams using the bank's name. And a previous post on the bank's official LinkedIn page reads: "Beware of scammers posting fake Capitec job ads on social media. Only respond to ads on our official website or trusted recruitment sites."

Capitec advises job seekers to visit its careers page for legitimate opportunities.

The fake posts not only direct users to unrelated sites, but are also shared by accounts and within groups that are not linked to Capitec itself.

Another red flag is the informal language used in the job adverts. This, along with the use of emojis and unusual phrasing, is not something you'd expect from a national bank.

It is also suspicious that there are only a few job requirements listed on the posts, and no clear details about the job, the contract, or what the work involves - more common signs of a scam.

How to stay safe from job scams

Africa Check has published a guide to help you spot fake job ads on Facebook and explained how these scams are designed to trick and take advantage of job seekers.

Scammers often use social media to target people who are urgently looking for work, making the job offers sound very tempting and easy to get. This type of scam is often designed to steal your personal information, or scammers may earn money from people clicking the links provided on their posts.

Here are some tips to stay safe:

Avoid clicking on strange or unverified links, or those directing you to unrelated websites.

Never share your identity or phone number, email address or banking details through Facebook messages or public comments.

Always check the company's official website to see if the job is really being advertised.

Check the advert for spelling and grammar mistakes, and be suspicious if you spot any.

Still not sure if a job is real? Africa Check has debunked many fake job offers, from small companies to supermarket chains. If you come across a possible scam online, let us know and we may look into it.