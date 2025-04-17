Kenya: Ignore False Claims That Butere High School Students in Kenya Died After Play Controversy

Ignore false claims that Butere high school students in Kenya died after play controversy

IN SHORT: The high school has been in the national spotlight after the government lost a court battle to stop its play from being performed. But no evidence supports alarming claims that the school lost students in the controversy.

Two widely circulated videos, one on TikTok and another on YouTube, falsely claim that students from Kenya's Butere Girls high school died. The school has been making headlines and dominating social media conversations over its controversial play, Echoes of War.

The TikTok clip is just 32 seconds long and shows a close-up image of a woman looking into the distance, set to dramatic music. Its caption reads: "Breaking News. One student from Butere Girls is died." It offers no proof beyond that.

The YouTube video, titled "R.I.P Butere Girls student [3] shot dead in Nakuru on stage", shows a graphic of the play alongside clips of students performing.

The video starts with applause as a girl says, "he must go", followed by what sounds like gunshots or fireworks. The same voice continues, criticising the government and expressing the frustration of the country's Generation Z.

A Kiswahili narration then begins, summarising the controversy surrounding the play. It claims that police tear-gassed students while protecting playwright Cleophas Malala and seriously injured several others. The narrator attributes these claims to Malala.

The two clips have been viewed more than 62,000 times.

The context

Echoes of War has a strong political message and tackles themes of social justice and bad governance. It was written and directed by former Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala.

The play was disqualified at the regional drama festival level under unclear circumstances. A former student challenged the decision in court, and the high court ordered its reinstatement. This sparked national interest, especially online, as clips seemingly from the play, began circulating widely.

The play was due to be performed on 10 April 2025. But on 9 April, police blocked Malala from entering the school. Journalists covering the scene were tear-gassed, and some were injured. Malala was arrested that night and released the next day. He then claimed that 15 students were unaccounted for.

On the day of the performance, authorities barred the audience and the media from the hall. The Butere Girls thespians went on stage, sang the national anthem and left without performing. This was attributed to frustrations such as their director's arrest, a heavy police presence, poor stage conditions, lack of a proper audience, and no sound system.

As they left, they were cheered by a crowd, and police used tear gas to disperse the gathering.

Claims are false

But there is no evidence that any student was shot or killed. The TikTok video offers nothing beyond its caption. A search of credible news sources reveals no such incident involving Butere Girls students.

The YouTube video contradicts itself. Its title claims that three students were shot on stage. But according to its narration, some students were seriously injured. It attributes this claim to Malala. But we found no record of Malala ever saying anyone was shot or killed. He only said around 15 students were unaccounted for, and this was before their scheduled performance.

Several media houses were at the Nakuru venue before the students arrived. No journalist or credible source reported any such deaths or shootings. Given the national attention on the play, such a tragic event, if true, would have been immediately and widely reported.

Furthermore, the audio in the first part of the YouTube video is from another viral clip, allegedly of an earlier performance of the play. It is not from the scene shown. While several such clips have circulated, the official script of Echoes of War does not contain such language, and court documents state that the script hasn't been altered.

Claims that Butere Girls students were shot or killed are entirely false.