South Africa: Parliament's Presiding Officers Wish All Christians a Happy and Safe Easter

17 April 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, wish all Christians in the country a happy and safe Easter.

The Easter holiday is a profound reminder of Christ's resurrection and the transformative power of the cross. Christians reflect on their faith and beliefs about the resurrection of Christ by attending services and visiting various places of worship. This holiday allows families and friends to gather and spend quality time together. It is a period to cherish togetherness and reinforce our shared values.

In emulation of Christ's example of love and sacrifice, many believers across the country dedicate this sacred time to acts of service, compassion, and generosity--visiting the sick, feeding the hungry, comforting the grieving, and giving to the needy. These practical demonstrations of godliness serve as a living testimony of the Easter message and its call to selfless love in action.

During this period, roads often experience higher traffic volumes, which can result in serious accidents. We urge all travellers to exercise caution, stay vigilant, follow traffic rules, and be patient with other road users.

May the blessings of the risen Christ bring peace and joy to your life. Wishing you a Happy Easter Holiday!

