Nigeria: Drug Abuse Rising in Borno IDP Camp - Nema

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has raised alarm over increasing cases of drug abuse, prostitution, and other social vices in the Muna Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Borno State.

During a town hall meeting with over 9,000 households in the camp on Wednesday, NEMA's North-East Zonal Coordinator, Abdullahi Sirajo, urged parents and community leaders to work with authorities to tackle the growing problem.

"Our engagement was very fruitful. We discussed how to reduce drug abuse among youths, prostitution, security threats, and other related issues," Sirajo said.

"I'm pleased to report that several strategic measures were adopted during the discussions to address these social problems. We also assured the residents of NEMA's continued support to ensure their comfort and dignity as they prepare to return to their ancestral homes."

Sirajo, represented by the agency's Head of Operations in the Northeast, Manir Gidado, said the five-day pilot sensitisation programme was designed to promote disaster preparedness and social resilience, in line with a global shift in emergency management.

"Muna IDP camp currently hosts over 9,400 households and about 48,000 displaced persons from Mafa and Dikwa Local Government Areas," Gidado added.

Residents expressed grave concern over the worsening social conditions in the camp, particularly among children and vulnerable groups.

Nana Aisha, a community leader from Mafa, described the situation as alarming.

"The way things are going here is frightening. Our children are exposed to all sorts of negative influences, and we're not doing enough to stop it. Some parents even depend on these children for survival, without caring how they earn money," she said.

"We are not enrolling them in school-neither formal nor informal. So how can they know the difference between right and wrong?"

Abiso Kadi, chairman of persons living with disabilities in the camp, lamented the worsening food situation.